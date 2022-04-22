Evaluna and Camilo have already chosen who will be Indigo’s godmother

just two weeks ago Evaluate Montaner Y Camilo gave the best news to their followers, announcing the arrival of Indigo, his first daughter. Through social networks, the couple showed the first images of her firstborn, which was quickly received with tons of love from followers, friends and close family.

Although new parents They try to take advantage of every minute of the day with their little indigo, they did not take long to confirm who was chosen godmother of his daughter. The revelation also came through social networks, in a post made by the young woman herself to show her happiness.

the chosen one was Manuela Echevarry, sister of the Colombian singer. Through her Instagram stories, the young woman shared an image, accompanied by the words: “Happy day to the most beautiful goddaughter.” In this photo you can see a Indigo name tattoo on Manuelita’s arm, which makes it clear that she is already taking her role very seriously and with a lot of love.

Just like the MontanerThe Echeverrys are also very close as a family. The singer’s older sisteroften shares pictures with her family on her social media, making it clear how lucky she feels to have them in her lives.

Manuela Echeverry is a very proud godmother

Likewise, she has declared that she has a very special relationship with Camilo, which has led her to be part of the most special moments of her life, now together with Eva Luna and Indigo. when the most young man from the Montaners and the Colombian artist They got married in February 2020, where Manuela was one of the bridesmaids.

Now it will remain to wait if the couple decides to designate a godfather for the little one indigo. What is clear is that the new member of the family will be the most spoiled by her uncles. The day of her birth, the new uncles Ricky and Mau, Evaluna’s older brothers, started a “fight” on Instagram over who would be the favorite uncle. However, Manuelita did not hesitate to get into the middle of the dispute, making it clear that the favorite uncle was yet to be seen.

