Evaluna and its surprising announcement on social networks

Eva Luna made a surprise announcement on his social networks that had immediate resonance with his followers. It was not the birth of Indigo, but of another kind of son, a musical one. The wife of Camilo He uploaded a short clip with a preview of “Refugio”, his new song.

In the pictures, Evaluna is seen as the only passenger on a tram that circulates through the city of Buenos Aires. She accompanied the clip with a message in whose first lines she shared some verses of the new song that still does not have a release date: “I trust your voice, I’m better by your side, your arms are my best refuge.”

Evaluna, whose son is about to be born, completed the message alluding to the happy stage she is experiencing: “I am living one of the most beautiful stages of my life and to also be able to share this song with you right now is a giant blessing.. Is very close!!”.

Among the comments, those of Camilo and Ricardo Montanerfather of Evaluna. “Love you. I’m very proud of you”, wrote the Colombian singer, while Ricardo Montaner replied: “My God !!! Beautiful song, beautiful you.”

Camilo also shared the clip of Evaluna in his Instagram stories, with whom he announced that they were expecting their first baby in October 2021, a pregnancy that is already in its last stages.