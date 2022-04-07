Evaluna and other celebrities who have opted for home birth – People – Culture

Giving birth at home became a trend among some celebrities. This is the case of Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry with their baby Indigo.

It is the first of the couple and Evaluna decided to carry out the birth at home, with the help of a midwife and in the most natural way possible.

The details about Evaluna’s birth were given by her father, Ricardo Montanera few days ago, when he pointed out that the birth would be with the help of a midwife and in the couple’s home.

“We don’t know if it’s a girl or a boy. It’s going to be born at home, it’s going to be born through a midwife, like I was born sixty-odd years ago. It’s going to be born very naturally, probably in water. decide at the moment”, revealed the singer in an interview on the program ‘Ventaneando’.

But she is not the only one celebrity who has decided to give birth at home.

It is also the case of the Mexican Michelle Renaud. In 2017 she was 28 years old when she was the mother of her son Marcelo.

“Mine was a home birth. Since I got pregnant I knew it would be a home birth and I wasn’t going to go to any hospital, so I prepared myself, I read all the books in the world, I had a wonderful midwife, everything was incredible,” said the actress. at Unicable.

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Giselle Bundchen and her husband, football player Tom Bradyopted for natural childbirth in their own home, of their two children, Benjamin, in 2009 and Vivian, in 2012.

“Giving birth was the most intense and challenging experience of my life. I am blessed to have had the opportunity to give birth at home, surrounded by love and where I felt safe,” said the model.

Actress Pamela Anderson It was another of the celebrities who had their two children in their home: Brandon and Dylan Lee, the result of their relationship with Tommy Lee.

“I gave birth at home both times, it was natural, with a midwife, in water, with nothing. Not even Tylenol,” Anderson said.

The model Gigi Hadid She had her first daughter, Khai, with singer Zayn Malik, naturally, at their home in September 2020.

Hadid told Vogue magazine that she didn’t get an epidural, noting that one of her reasons for not going to the hospital was the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cindy Crawford model became a natural childbirth mom on July 2, 1999 from Presley Walker Gerber. She had him at her home in Los Angeles, California, with the help of a midwife and a nurse. Her labor lasted 17 hours, as reported to People magazine.

Actress Jessica Alba She gave birth to her little daughter Honor in 2008, following the ‘HypnoBirth’ method, focused on relaxation at the time of contractions.

“I didn’t scream, it was really Zen,” Jessica revealed to US Weekly. “The birth was a kind of meditation. I did breathing with yoga,” said the artist.

