The recent mother, Evaluna, reappears on social networks, under the criticism of netizens, who crossed out the young woman for her appearance. Evaluna is shown on social networks for the first time after giving birth, and is criticized for her appearance | Font: diffusion



reappeared! After being a mother for the first time, Evaluna showed herself to social network users, along with her life partner, Camilo. Ricardo Montaner’s daughter accompanied her husband in a fun moment for her fans. However, they did not count on the criticism of some Internet users who described the appearance that Indigo’s happy mother wore.

Evaluna and Camilo show off their dance steps

Camilo and Evaluna are having their best moment, the couple are not only happily married and with a daughter who has made the family grow, because the Echevarry Montaner couple is also doing excellent in business.

With an upcoming Disney series, called “Los Montaner”, where Camilo and Eva Lunawould take an important role with his daughter Indigo, the Colombian singer, not happy with it, released his new single “Pegao”, which is being a resounding success in views and reproductions on music platforms.

Before the premiere of his successful song, the singer has decided to show the dance steps of the catchy and tender song, accompanied by nothing more and nothing less than Eva Lunawho reappeared on social networks after a long absence after giving birth to her little daughter.

“Official Pegao Choreo: @paumacher + a lot of steps from La Tribu 🕺🏻. If they do, they tag me to repost them”can be read in said post published on Camilo’s official Instagram account.

The moment was immortalized with the fun dance with Eva Lunawho was very happy to accompany her husband in the choreography of the song.





Social networks criticize Evaluna for her appearance

However, the tender moment between Eva Luna and Camilo was overshadowed by some negative comments from social network users, who had no better idea than to criticize the appearance that the dancer and young mother was wearing, since she was wearing a totally different outfit than the one she wore prior to her pregnancy.

“She dresses like she’s 60 years old”, “what did you wear Evaluna”, “she looks like my grandmother”, “She looks like Camilo and her mother-in-law” and “their fashion is horrible. In a couple of years Eva will not want to see these videos”, “that is justified for a common housewife. But not to her, that being a public figure, she cannot expect that going out like this they will not criticize her “were some criticism from netizens.

Despite this, the faithful followers of the couple and recent parents immediately came to the fore, who sought to support Eva Luna and defend it from attacks.

“I love. Eve! You are a very beautiful girl!, “Bellos”, “The comments on Evaluna make it clear how bad we are doing as humans, lack of common sense and empathy”were some of the positive messages that can be read in the publication.

Without a doubt, the fans of the couple will always come out to support their idols, so Eva Luna You will be able to feel very safe to go out as you most want in front of the public.