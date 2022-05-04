Evaluna, Mon Laferte, Yuya and other celebrities who will celebrate their first Mother’s Day
This coming May 10 will be a very special day for dozens of national and international celebrities who have welcomed their firstborn in recent months.
Through social networks, the beautiful women have shared tender postcards with their millions of followers that show the entire pregnancy process until the birth of their little ones. It is because of that We have made a count of the celebrities who will celebrate their first Mother’s Day in 2022.
Eva Luna
Camilo Echeverry’s wife welcomed her daughter Indigo on April 9 in what appears to have been an intense natural underwater birth. The daughter of the famous became the fifth granddaughter of singer Ricardo Montaner
Mon Laferte
The Chilean singer became a mother for the first time at the age of 38. She was on February 10 when she held her little Joel in her armsfruit of his relationship with the Mexican musician Joel Orta.
Natalie Tellez
The Mexican actress and television presenter on February 1 became the mother for the first time of a girl whom she called Emilia.
yuya
The Mexican influencer, businesswoman and youtuber together with the musician Siddartha welcomed their son Mar, on September 29
Ximena Navarrete
The former Miss Universe, Ximena Navarrete, after a long fertilization process with her husband, Juan Carlos Valladares, were able to have their first daughter, Ximena, on December 8.
Anna Victoria
The daughter of the late Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel, gave birth to a boy named Lucca in November last year.
Jennifer Lawrence
Actress Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child in mid-February.
valentina ferrer
The model Valentina Ferrer and the singer J Balvin became parents of Rio, on June 27.
Greeicy Rendon
Colombian singer and actress Greeicy Rendon and Mike Bahia They welcomed their first child together, Kia, on April 22.
alexia hernandez
The wife of Álex Fernández, the son of Alejandro Fernándezbecame a mother for the first time on March 17, of a beautiful girl, whose name is Mía.