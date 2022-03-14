Evaluna Montaner and Camilo: the person that Indigo will not be able to meet | mourning | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Evaluate Montaner and Camilo they are counting down the days to the birth of their first Indigo child. Although the couple is happy and excited about this new stage of their lives as parents, they are also going through a difficult time due to the departure of a special person.

And it is that the Colombian singer, who married Evaluna Montaner in 2020, lamented the death of the journalist and music producer Gerardo Rozin. For this reason, the interpreter of “Expensive Clothes” expressed his pain and sadness through his social networks.

On his Instagram account, Camilo shared an emotional message dedicated to Gerardo Rozin. In the extensive text, the Colombian spoke about the great human being that he was, thanked him for the experiences they lived together and acknowledged that he is still processing his death.

Camilo is known for songs like “Tutu”, “Unknowns”, “Vida de rico”, among others (Photo: Camilo/Instagram).

THE PERSON WHO WILL NOT BE ABLE TO KNOW ÍNDIGO, THE BABY OF EVALUNA MONTANER AND CAMILO

Through his Instagram stories, Camilo mourned the death of journalist and music producer Gerardo Rozin. The Colombian shared the sad news with a shocking message in which he expressed, devastated, that he still does not process this loss.

“It’s like looking at your whole life from another balcony when someone you love leaves the material plane. I still haven’t processed it yet… and I don’t want to be sad, because you wouldn’t have wanted that… but I’m going to miss you a lot, Uncle Rozín,” the singer began writing.

In another part of the emotional text, the interpreter of “Vida de rico” recognized the great human being that Gerardo Rozin was and recalled the characteristics of his friend. In addition, the Colombian promised to remember the good times they lived and the songs they came to do together.

“Your perspective on things, your speed, your acidity…your never repeated comments…your fixation with telling me that my songs were full of Jewish melodies,” he wrote.

Finally, Camilo regretted that his son Indigo will not be able to meet the music producer whom he considered an important person in his life, both personally and professionally.

“Your departure hurts me a lot. And I cry to think that Indigo will not be able to meet his Jewish uncle in person. But it comforts me to know that what is real about you is Eternal. I love you @gerardorozin “you can read in the publication”, added the Colombian artist.

Apparently the music producer was a person very close to and part of the musical team of the Montaner family, because Ricardo also dedicated some emotional words to his great friend for his death.

In his Instagram account, Ricardo Montaner said that he had a friendship of around 17 years with Gerardo Rozin and that he was one of the few friends he would have kept in the artistic medium.

In addition, Evaluna’s father was grateful for all the teachings that he gave his entire family at the time.