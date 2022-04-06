Evaluna Montaner and the celebrities who decided to have a home birth – Publimetro Chile

Evaluate Montaner has decided to bring her first child, Indigo, into the world from the comfort of her home, along with a midwife.

Just days after welcoming her little one, the fruit of her relationship with the Colombian singer Camilo Echeverria, his father Ricardo Montaner He has told some details of the arrival of his grandson.

the singer of ‘Refuge’ You already have a bathtub in your home as you count down the days to meet your true love.

“Evaluna is a whole belly, giant and beautiful, wonderful,” he said. — Ricardo Montaner

Celebrities who have given birth from home

The daughter of Montaner She is not the first famous person to decide to bring her children into the world with a midwife, because others took this road for their benefits and comfort.

michelle renaud

the protagonist of ‘The Heritage’ brought his son into the world Marcelo in 2017 and recounted her experience of giving birth at home.

“Mine was a home birth. Since I got pregnant I knew that I would give birth at home and I was not going to go to any hospital, so I prepared myself, I read all the books in the world, I had a wonderful midwife, everything was incredible, “he revealed. — michelle renaud

Gisele Bundchen

The Super model decided to give birth to her two children at home with the help of a professional.

“Giving birth was the most intense and challenging experience of my life. I am blessed to have had the opportunity to give birth at home, surrounded by love and where I felt safe”, she indicated. — Gisele Bundchen

Cindy Crawford

With a birth that lasted 17 hours, the supermodel had her daughter Presley Walker Gerber at his residence Los Angeles California.

Jessica Alba

The celebrity revealed to have followed the method “HypnoBirth”focused on relaxation during contractions.

“I didn’t scream, it was really Zen. The birth was a kind of meditation. I did yoga breathing,” he revealed to US Weekly. — Jessica Alba

Hilary Duff

in March 2021 the singer showed some of her photos of her home birth with which he moved his followers.

duff She was accompanied throughout the birth process by her husband, Matthew Koma, her mother and one of her best friends, Molly Bernard.