Evaluna Montaner, Camilo and the religion they chose for Indigo | United States Celebs | singers | Camilo Echeverry nnda nnlt | FAME

Since Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry They announced that they were going to become parents, their families and followers could not with the emotion that flooded the social networks with congratulations. And it was not for less, because the arrival of a new member to his home was going to brighten his days, just as it happened on April 6, 2022 when came to this world Indigo. Because they are both very believers in God, many assume that the little girl’s baptism will take place as soon as possible, so we tell you what religion they chose. singers.

As you know, since she was born, Ricardo Montaner’s daughter is Christian, like the rest of her family, which is why she thought she couldn’t start a romance with Camilo, because she didn’t share his beliefs; In addition, the young woman was determined to marry someone of the same religion as her, but after meeting him she felt that she was the man of her life, since she asked him questions that helped her get closer to God.

The interpreter of “Expensive clothes” did not hesitate for a moment to join the young woman’s religion in order to make her life next to her beloved. Currently, both are Christians and their faith grows more every day.

The married couple looks very much in love and they have always professed their faith in God through Christianity (Photo: Evaluna Montaner / Instagram)

WHAT WILL BE THE RELIGION OF INDIGO?

In accordance with AND! News, Indigo she will be raised by her parents Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry as a Christian, but will not be baptized into that religion. Why? well both They expect the decision to belong to Christianity to be made by herself when I’m older.

Taking into account that in the Christian religion, those who are baptized are aware of the unique moment they are living, it is most likely that the daughter of the artists will be baptized when she is older.

The singer caressing his daughter Indigo while dedicating the song he made in her honor (Photo: Camilo Echeverry / Instagram)

SO WILL INDIGO NOT BE PRESENT BEFORE GOD NOW THAT SHE IS A BABY?

The same medium stated that Indigo will be presented to God, but not through a sacrament, but in a small ceremony which will take place at the Vous Christian Church in Miami, Florida.

Only Evaluna, Camilo, Indigo and Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr., who married the young couple in 2018, would attend this religious event, in which prayers will be held for the baby’s sake. Godparents are not required.

Since Indigo was born, both Evaluna Montaner and her husband have kept their daughter’s identity private (Photo: Camilo Echeverry / Instagram)

WHAT IS CHRISTIAN BAPTISM LIKE?

In Christian baptism, the person seeking to belong to this religion will be immersed in water in order to symbolize the end of a way of life and the beginning of something new.

Through this ritual he makes a commitment to “live a new life and give his life to follow Jesus”.