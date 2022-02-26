Evaluna Montaner showed off her pregnancy in a black outfit during the Premio Lo Nuestro

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo on the magenta carpet at Premio Lo Nuestro 2022.

Evaluna Montaner walked the magenta carpet of the Lo Nuestro Awards 2022 with her husband, the singer Camilo. But without a doubt the great protagonist was Indigo, the baby that the young singer carries in her tummy.

Sporting a black outfit that was completely fitted in the tummy area, Evaluna boasted of her pregnancy during the preview of the award ceremony.

Her nails painted white, a necklace of the same color and her eyes painted with light blue color complemented the look of the artist and daughter of singer Ricardo Montaner.

on the magenta carpet Camilo and Evaluna fully showed their happiness while both caressed the belly. Laughing, the couple posed for the cameras highlighting their love for the baby who will soon come into the world.

However, despite the outpouring of love, the couple was criticized. In the comments of the publication that they made from the account of El Gordo y la Flaca highlighted Evaluna’s makeup and Camilo’s outfit:

“Who does her makeup?”, “At least she dressed better, I don’t know what to say about him”, “She is very pretty, but the blue eyeshadow looks like a clown” and “With silver and they don’t know how to dress ”.

In addition, you can also read comments in which social network users criticize Univision for holding the awards in the midst of the armed conflict in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

“They will forgive me but while you are enjoying Premio Lo Nuestro in a country there is a war”, “Seriously, while the people of Ukraine are fighting alone on this side they are celebrating” and “A disaster like a possible war and these celebrating awards”, they wrote in the publication.

Camilo participated in the emotional tribute paid to Vicente Fernández at the Lo Nuestro Awards. The singer was accompanied by Ángela Aguilar, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme and David Bisbal in the musical moment that honored the “Charro de Huentitán”.

Camilo was also the winner in three categories:

Solo Artist of the Year – Pop

Song Of The Year – Pop/Ballad: Amen by Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner

Song Of The Year – Tropical: Camilo’s Baby and El Alfa

