Evaluna Montaner tattooed Camilo’s name and made him cry with emotion

Camilo posted a moment on his Instagram account that moved him to tears. The interpreter of ‘Pegao’ showed the moment in which, through a video call, he was surprised by Evaluna, who had her name tattooed on her chest.

In the midst of the laughter, the crying and the emotion, Camilo could not believe that his wife had tattooed his name. “I love you,” Evaluna told him, who also expressed that he was going to wait for Camilo to return home to show him the tattoo, but he could not bear the surprise and showed it to him through a video call.

“A few weeks ago the flea surprised me with a tattoo with my name,” Camilo wrote when sharing this video on his Instagram account.

The publication of the Colombian interpreter has already exceeded 563,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments.

Camilo and his wife Evaluna Montaner are experiencing a beautiful moment in their lives after the birth of Indigo, who is about to turn two months old. The announcement of the baby’s birth was made on April 9 through the social networks of both artists with photographs in which Evaluna is seen in labor and then images in which the feet of the little newborn stand out.

“Indigo was born. God was present in every second of the birth in our home. She is a happy and curious girl. Evaluna is the strongest, most virtuous, and bravest woman who has walked this planet. All my respect, my service and my dedication to the queen of this house! Thank you for all your messages, your prayers and the gushes of love and light that you have sent here!! The Tribe grew. (Putting down the phone again to take another nap the 3)”, they said when announcing the birth of the baby.

