Evaluna Montaner: the singer’s pregnancy in photos | indigo | FAME

Evaluate Montaner and Camilo Echeverry are very close to meeting their first son, or daughter, after several months of a tender expectation that has been portrayed and followed in the social media of both artists and their closest relatives. Indigoname of the couple’s firstborn, will enter the world surrounded by love and conceit.

Since they began their relationship, the two singers have spared no effort in showing how much they love each other, with digital platforms as their main allies. What has been its purpose? Share what they feel for each other, both with their fans and with the whole world. Of course, there has been no shortage of people who have called them “cloying”, although his followers are many more than his detractors.

As has been their custom, everything has been publicly announced and the confirmation of the pregnancy was no exception. And it is that, said news, was announced to all his fans with a musical theme with a video clip uploaded to the YouTube platform.

The couple’s millions of fans were filled with a lot of tenderness and, in recent months, they have enjoyed the entire pregnancy process on social networks, as if they were accompanying their idols in this important event.

EVALUNA MONTANER’S PREGNANCY IN PHOTOS

The first months

After the announcement of the pregnancy, in addition to the video clip, Evaluna Montaner shared a series of photographs in which she showed the first increase in the size of her belly.

The young artist showed her first photos with Indigo inside her (Photo: Evaluna / Instagram)

public appearances

With a few months of pregnancy and without a promising belly, Evaluna and Camilo appeared on the Jimmy Fallon program, in which they had fun and made a lot of jokes, in addition to talking about the arrival of their firstborn.

The couple of the moment with Jimmy Fallon (Photo: Evaluna Montaner / instagram)

The five months of pregnancy

Taking advantage of some free time, Camilo and Evaluna went on vacation and it was there that some photos of her belly with an already considerable size were seen for the first time on social networks.

Camilo, Evaluna Montaner and Indigo in a family vacation postcard (Photo: Evaluna / Instagram)

6 months pregnant in sight

In a subsequent publication on the singer’s social networks, it was already possible to see that Indigo had reached a considerable size, making it clear that it was less and less until it reached the world.

Camilo’s wife’s belly was becoming more and more noticeable (Photo: Evaluna Montaner / Instagram)

Let the discussion begin

In February, Evaluna shared a postcard of hers, asking her fans and friends to try to guess the gender of her baby.

In one of her most recent publications, Ricardo Montaner’s daughter interacted with her fans, who do not know the sex of the baby, just like her and her husband (Photo Evaluna Montaner / Instagram)

Grandparents and the countdown

The singer Ricardo Montaner shared a beautiful family moment, in which he confirms his emotion of meeting his grandson or granddaughter very soon.

The famous singer is very happy with the upcoming arrival of his grandson or granddaughter (Photo: Ricardo Montaner / Instagram)

THE MEANING OF INDIGO

Indigo is a name that is related to religion and beliefs, since it represents “an elevated state of human evolution”. According to Royal Spanish Academy, the name is also used to name the babies of the so-called “New Age”, who have a high level of creativity and empathy with people. Likewise, they are beings of light that come to Earth to protect others and fill them with joy.

Among other characteristics, Indigo children stand out for creativity and empathy with their peers, as well as supernatural abilities to read minds and communicate beyond verbal and body language. MORE DETAILS HERE.

Why did Evaluna and Camilo choose that name?

Ricardo Montaner’s youngest daughter detailed why they decided to name their baby like that, whom they hope to welcome in the spring of 2022. “Indigo, because it is a name that we like for boys and girls. A name that we can tell him from now on without having to think about whether he is a man or a woman”he explained.

WHEN WILL ÍNDIGO, THE FIRST CHILD OF EVALUNA AND CAMILO, BE BORN?

Apparently the pregnancy Eva Luna has entered its final stretch and in a few months could give birth to the new heir of the family Montaner. She and Camilo have shown on several occasions how happy and excited they are to live this new stage and await her firstborn.

But it was Ricardo Montaner who drew attention on social networks where he dared to reveal the date of Evaluna’s birth.

It was on December 31, 2021 when the singer used his Instagram account to announce Indigo’s date of birth. There he mentioned that the due date would be at the end of March 2022. MORE DETAILS HERE.

EVALUNA MONTANER REVEALED WHAT IS THE DISORDER SUFFERING FROM CAMILO THAT WOULD AFFECT HIS ROLE AS A FATHER

During an interview forThe Rock of Morfi” (Telephone), Evaluna revealed that Camilo suffers from narcolepsy, a sleep disorder that causes you to fall asleep quickly. This prevents you from doing certain things normally compared to other people.

“The ugly is just because of this very issue. Camilo falls asleep very quickly and is narcoleptic. So he can’t attend many meetings with friends and that’s because he falls asleep, “said the also actress for the Argentine program.

WHEN THEY TOLD EVALUNA MONTANER THAT SHE WAS NOT GOING TO BE A MOTHER

It was during her podcast “In the room”, that Camilo Echeverry’s wife was encouraged to tell the time she was told that she would never become a mother. She was encouraged to make the revelation taking advantage of the presence of her special guests Rich Wilkerson Jr. and her partner Dawn Chere, Pastors of VOUS Church in Miami, who spoke among other issues of problems to conceive.

After the Wilkersons recounted that they went through a difficult time becoming parents, that they finally made it, the 24 year old singer He was honest about the infertility problem that was detected. “The doctors told me a million times that I could not have children and that it was going to be impossible because of my hormones and other things that were supposedly not right in my body”said. MORE DETAILS HERE.

THE FIRST SONG THAT WILL BE TEACHED TO ÍNDIGO

Through her Instagram stories, the interpreter of “Amen” shared a recording in which you can listen to the first song that her husband, Camilo Echeverry, will teach Indigo so that she becomes familiar with English.

“The first song that Camilo will teach Índi so that he learns to handle English”was the text he wrote Eva Luna to accompany the video, where the Colombian is seen cooking while singing a curious letter. MORE DETAILS HERE.

“EUPHORIA”, CAMILO AND EVALUNA’S FAVORITE SERIES

The singers Camilo and Eva Luna They have surprised their thousands of fans after they published some photos revealing that they are followers of the famous HBO series.euphoria”.

For this, the future parents decided to use the ‘looks’ in the style “euphoria”, as part of the celebrations for valentine’s day.

In the case of Eva Luna used a ‘makeup’ similar to the one you would use Maddie Perez; that is, she put on powerful blue shadows with a pearly touch. Her look also had a different touch because she lengthened her eyelashes with mascara, while her husband used her makeup. Jules Vaugh and he put on white clouds from his eyebrows to the corners of his eyes.

“Japi balemtam dei”, was the message published by the artists along with their photographs. MORE DETAILS HERE.