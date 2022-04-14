Evaluna Montaner’s mother published a moving photo of Indigo

Marlene Rodríguez, mother of Evaluna Montaner, shook social networks after last Tuesday she published a photo of her granddaughter Indigo where you can see his feet. The post features a lengthy and heartwarming message welcoming her as she announces the creation of a baby-inspired clothing brand.

“When I found out that Eva was pregnant, I called Tina, who had had the idea of ​​making things for babies for some time, and told her ‘Tina, you have to make your mark, I want those wonders for Indigo,’ she replied that she didn’t have the time to dedicate it to 100 but if he did it with her and we joined Marizai, he would pigeon him, ”wrote Ricardo Montaner’s wife on the Instagram social network.

“I am excited because it is love, it is the love for my granddaughter, the love for my friends, the love for nature (it is all healthy and natural) these clothes are love that we share with you,” Rodríguez concluded.

For its part, Indigo’s mother published in the Instagram stories what this new project is that is inspired by her daughter. The post shows clothes for the little ones in the house in which it can be seen that it is for both sexes.

“Giving birth to a new life is not the same as giving life to a project, but those who have been with us in #hilorojo since the beginning know that we have been working for months to develop the dream of having our own line of #babyclothes… Welcome and enjoy it as much as we do”, is part of the message that accompanies some outfits of this brand.

last weekend the singers Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner published the first images of the newborn as well as part of the delivery process, thus confirming that the baby had already been born. However, it was last April 6 when the program “Despierta América” ​​revealed the birth of the most anticipated of the family.

However, to date they have only published photos of the baby’s feet, while Indigo’s arm can be seen in the parents’ first post. Ricardo Montaner, Evaluna’s father, stated that his granddaughter looks a lot like her mother.

