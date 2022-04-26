Evaluna reappears impacting with her beauty

While the fans of Evaluna and Camilo are still waiting to see the face of Indigo, the news about the couple’s first daughter has only shown that the little girl is the sensation of the moment, and that she awakens love in everyone who refers to her. A few days ago, already with Indigo in their arms, the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, and it was in this way that they returned to social media where they had remained inactive after the birth of the baby.

Now, just days away from becoming a mom, Evaluna has appeared in public again and she looks more beautiful than ever. The singer’s followers celebrated her return to social networks, since after the birth of her daughter, she had not shared any content in which she appeared. In the last hour, and as part of a mention for an important makeup brand, Evaluna recorded a series of videos where she appears making an eyeliner on her eyes. In the videos that she uploaded in her Instagram stories, you can see that she looks spectacular. She boasted a look very casual with a white sleeveless shirt, jeans and her hair tied back, showing that although days after becoming a mother, she still retains the youthful and fresh style.

Although Indigo’s mother had not completely abandoned social networks, since through Instagram she had made known the new line of clothes for babies inspired by her daughter, since the birth of the little girl, she had not shown her figure until which he did recently, exciting his more than 20 million followers.

“Daily Cat Eye, with my studio look lung eyeliner” she wrote in a first video in which she is seen applying the product to her eyes and she looks happy and radiant.

The last time the Venezuelan artist had been seen was in the photos they shared of the water birth, the day they received Indigo. In these emotional images, Evaluna is seen hugging Camilo with tears in her eyes.

This apparition of the daughter of Ricardo Montaner, is as celebrated as the idea that we will soon meet Indigo, since her husband Camilo hinted a few days ago that Indigo will go on tour with her parents. “In 2022 we are going to finish the tour with Indigo in our arms, with that little pearl here hanging everywhere,” said the Colombian.