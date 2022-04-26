Entertainment

Evaluna reappears impacting with her beauty

While the fans of Evaluna and Camilo are still waiting to see the face of Indigo, the news about the couple’s first daughter has only shown that the little girl is the sensation of the moment, and that she awakens love in everyone who refers to her. A few days ago, already with Indigo in their arms, the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, and it was in this way that they returned to social media where they had remained inactive after the birth of the baby.

Now, just days away from becoming a mom, Evaluna has appeared in public again and she looks more beautiful than ever. The singer’s followers celebrated her return to social networks, since after the birth of her daughter, she had not shared any content in which she appeared. In the last hour, and as part of a mention for an important makeup brand, Evaluna recorded a series of videos where she appears making an eyeliner on her eyes. In the videos that she uploaded in her Instagram stories, you can see that she looks spectacular. She boasted a look very casual with a white sleeveless shirt, jeans and her hair tied back, showing that although days after becoming a mother, she still retains the youthful and fresh style.

