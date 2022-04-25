Evaluna, the singer who “clothes” Camilo’s heart

Nora Cifuentes.

Ricardo Montaner’s daughter enjoys her single “Refugio”, she has just become a mother with her husband Camilo and have presented their baby Indigothat just born is already the inspiration for a clothing brand.

Although she is usually spoken of with reference to her husband Camilo, her father Ricardo Montaner or her brothers Mau & Ricky, the truth is that Evaluna Montaner is an artist with her own name who does not need allusions to shine with her own light.

The singer, who has more than 20 million followers on Instagram and is enjoying the success of her latest single“Shelter”, She has just given birth to her first daughter as a result of her marriage to the Colombian singer Camilo, whom they have called Índigo.

FAITH, LINEAGE AND MUSIC.

Evaluna Mercedes Reglero Rodríguez (24), better known as Evaluna Montaner, was born on August 7, 1997 in Caracas (Venezuela). Hers is a lineage of musicians: she is daughter of Marlene Rodríguez with singer Ricardo Montaner and has two older brothers, who make up the duo Mau & Ricky.

A few years after his birth, his family moved to Miami, Florida (United States). And his irruption in the artistic world was also very early: at the age of 4, he appeared in the video clip of “Si tú teners queeleccion”, a song by his father.

From a very young age she began to study dance and dancing, and to learn to play the harp and the piano. She and she continued to take steps towards music: in 2009 she sang on a television program and in 2010 she had a secondary role in the teen telenovela “Grachi” on Nickelodeon Latin America.

Two years later, he had his first important role on the music scene when he accompanied his father on his tour to perform “La Gloria de Dios”, a Christian ballad. In 2013 she released “Siexistent” and in 2014 “Yo me salvavé”, which was versioned in English as “Wings”.

In 2018, the singer released two songs, “Por tu Amor” and “Me liberé”. In 2020, together with her husband Camilo, she launched “For the First Time”. At the end of that year, Ricardo Montaner and Mau & Ricky join the marriage in “Amén. In 2021 she released “Uno Más Uno” and “Even if it’s not with me” together with Aitana. She recently released her single “Refugio”.

On television, in 2013, he presented a small space in “La Voz Colombia”. In the cinema, her first role was in 2014 for the movie “Hot Pursuit”. And in 2021 she gave her voice to the Mexican-American animated film “Koati”. She has also starred in the American-Italian Nickelodeon soap opera “Club 57” from 2019 to 2021.

Evaluna’s music, of a Christian nature, has always shown her love for God, and her latest single, “Refugio”, which already has 2.7 million views on Youtube, seems to go along the same line again, “in I trust your voice, by your side I am better, your arms are my best refuge”.

LOVE IN INDIGO COLOR.

Evaluna has always had her other great love in mind: Camilo Echeverry. The successful author of “Expensive Clothes” came to confess to Efe the role that Ricardo Montaner’s daughter played in her life: “my girlfriend saw me”said when they were not yet married.

The couple, very active on social networks where they show their life together, got married in 2020. In October 2021 they broke the news that they were expecting a child together, and released the song “Indigo”.

Curiously, Evaluna had been told that she could not get pregnant: “Doctors told me millions of times that I could not have children, that it would be impossible because of my hormones and other things that were supposedly not right in my body,” she confessed during her “In the Room” podcast.

But neither she nor Camilo wanted to give up: “We started trying for a little while and… it happened,” said the young woman. “And I love that it happens, always at the moment it has to happen… God is so faithful in your life and in ours!”.

Now, Indigo, the couple’s first daughter has just been born, and Camilo’s sister, Manuela Echeverry will be her godmother, as she revealed on her Instagram in a photo with the baby’s name tattooed on her arm: “Happy day to the most beautiful goddaughter”.

“I am the favorite uncle and period”, commented Mau Montaner in turn. “That remains to be seen,” replied Manuela. In addition, her maternal grandmother, Marlene Rodríguez, confessed that the newborn is the inspiration for a baby clothing brand, @elhilorojoatelier.

Meanwhile, Ricardo Montaner tweeted about how much he missed her: “Just a few days ago she was born and we already faced our first separation, I miss her and just a while ago I left her at home.”

In turn, Camilo wrote the following in a post shared on his Instagram: “Indigo was born. God was present every second of the birth in our home”, and he described her as “a happy and curious girl”. The singer also said that “Evaluna is the strongest, most virtuous and brave woman who has stepped on this planet”, and he called her “the queen of the house”.