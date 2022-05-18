Evaluna: This is how Ricardo Montaner’s daughter looked when she was a child, does she look like Indigo?

The newly released as momEvaluna Montaner It never ceases to amaze, because each of the images that their parents share from their childhood cause true tenderness on social networks.

And it is that this week has been marked with the future premiere of the series of the famous musical family, which is going to be released through the Disney Plus platform.

What is a fact is that within the promotional images, the singer has been seen still with her pregnant belly, so the fans expect Indigo to be presented in the chapters.

And it is that the same Ricardo Montaner has stated that Indigo was the perfect combination of her famous parents, Well, he assures that she is physically identical to her daughter, but that the spirit belongs to her father, Camilo.

However, everyone has wondered about the baby’s face, but many of the followers assure that it most likely looks like the wife of the fashionable Colombian.

Proof of this is that the happy grandmother, Marlene Montaner He never ceases to surprise on his social networks with the images of his children when they were minors, and the most recent is from Indigo’s mother.

And it is that the interpreter of “Bésame la boca” assured that Evaluna has always been the darling of the house, being the youngest of her children and the only woman, because let’s remember that she has four older brothers.

The Singer has always maintained tenderness. Photo: IG / montaner / marlenesalome

That is why each of the images they share from their childhood causes true tenderness within their followers, so their fans cannot wait to meet their little daughter once and for all.

This was Evaluna Montaner as a baby

Each of the members of the montaner familydoes not miss the opportunity to share how the evolution of Indigo’s mother has been, because she is still the same and nothing has changed.

And it is that Evaluna continues to preserve her beautiful smile and mischief that has always characterized her, not to mention that music has always run through her veins.

Fans expect Indigo to look like her. Photo: IG / evaluna

so much Camilo as their respective parents continue to share the images of the young mother at all times, and the only one that has undergone the changes is her hair.

The versatility of the also actress has shown that short or long hair suits her very well, since the tenderness and freshness of her face remain intact, and her fans assure that Indigo will be just like her.

Camilo surprised with a beautiful video of his wife to congratulate her on the first Mother’s Day with their babies in their arms, where they can be seen dancing, because the Colombian assures that he was born to be a mother.

GBR.