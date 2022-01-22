Evan, killed when he was two. “Mom lied as she died in her arms”

Evan Lo Piccolo He died at the Modica hospital on 17 August 2020. His mother Letizia Spatola and her partner Salvatore Blanco are accused of his death, accused, in competition with the woman, of voluntary homicide and aggravated family abuse. “A death that could have been avoided,” commented a ilGiornale.it the criminologist Anna Vagli, appointed consultant by her paternal uncles, who took stock of the case.

Who was Evan Lo Piccolo?

“Evan was a 21-month-old baby torn from life in the worst possible way, killed by the companion of a too distracted mother. He was mistreated for months, without the cries for help of his paternal grandmother Elisa Congiu and his biological father Stefano Lo Piccolo. listen. A death that could have been avoided. Evan is a victim child of a distracted world, of a society that has not been able to protect the rights of children. “

At what stage of the judicial affair are we?

“We are in the trial phase of the trial that takes place in the Court of Assizes in Syracuse and the first witnesses have already been heard”.

A psychiatric examination was recently performed on Evan’s mother’s partner. What emerged?

“Salvatore Blanco is accused, in competition with Evan’s mother, for the crime of voluntary homicide and for aggravated family abuse. A psychiatric report was requested and obtained against him since in 2016 he was diagnosed with a brief psychotic disorder. However, he was diagnosed with a brief psychotic disorder. , following this new report, this disorder, recognized in the past in the form of schizophrenia, resulted in remission. For this reason Salvatore Blanco was fully capable of understanding and willing due to the lack of psychopathological alterations such as to configure an infirmity psychic. He was therefore deemed capable of consciously participating in the process. “

What could have happened if the incapacity had been recognized?

“If he was recognized as incapable of understanding and willing, Salvatore could be acquitted and have closed his account with justice, risking at the most, if recognized as socially dangerous, of ending up in a rems (residence for the execution of security measures ). In fact, schizophrenia is a mental illness recognized by jurisprudence as a cause of total mental incapacity. Fortunately, in the case of little Evan, the diagnosis took a different course “.

Could you still try this path?

“Absolutely no”.

Is the mother already under house arrest? What do you think?

“Letizia Spatola requested the replacement of the custody in prison with house arrest, pending the trial, alleging that she was in a state of slavery because of her former partner Salvatore and that she was unable to save Evan because she was also coming. beaten. But Mrs. Spatola lied even when her son died in her arms. On August 17, when the doctors tried to revive him and he was already unconscious, she justified the bruises Evan had on his face by saying that he had obtained them with the strap of the pacifier. I think that a mother who is really worried about a child has an interest in saving him does not have to use lies to protect her partner. “

What are the next steps now?

“The trial has just begun and the fact that Salvatore has been deemed capable of understanding and willing gives us hope for what the procedural outcome of the affair will be. One thing is certain. We will fight to ensure that the highest of the penis. Both to Letizia and Salvatore. After all, the thing that is most important to us is to give a voice to those who no longer have a voice: little Evan “.