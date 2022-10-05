Evan Peters leaves the superhero and becomes a criminal





It is very clear: we are all drawn to dark stories. The lives of those who have done wrong draw our attention. A clear example is the recent film that portrayed the life of one of the most prolific serial killers in the United States: Ted Bundy.

The film, starring Zac Effron, shows us a vision quite close to how many who knew the criminal described him: charismatic, with an air of grandeur and a peculiar way of manipulating people.

Although the idea would not be to praise Bundy, at the end of the day the good performance of Effron, Lily Collins and Kaya Scodelario make us put aside the idea that it is the story of a assassin. And boy do we like those topics.

Now a new portrait of crime reaches digital platforms; Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmerseeks to give us an idea of ​​what the life of the so-called ‘Milwaukee monster’ was like.

Starring Evan Peters (Pietro Maximoff in the saga of X Men) and directed by Ryan Murphy (american crime story), Monster tries to tell us the story of how the police unsuccessfully seek to catch a criminal who eluded justice for more than 13 years, ending the lives of at least 17 well-known people between 1978 and 1991.

The announcement of this production has caused diverse reactions among the audiences; Many ask that it be seen for what it is, a fiction based on real events, and that it try to differentiate between the actions and what the victims and their families really suffered.

Do you dare to see it? Are you a fan of true crime stories?