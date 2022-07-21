Evan Rachel Wood Next Target for Amber Heard Hate Accounts: Report

An investigation into Twitter hate campaigns targeting Amber Heard suggests actress Evan Rachel Wood and former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson will be next targeted.

A report created by Bot Sentinel CEO Christopher Bouzy investigated Twitter activity around Heard’s name during the recent libel trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Heard ultimately lost the multi-million dollar case that dominated the news cycle, revealing sensational details of the celebrity marriage.

In February 2021, Wood accused Marilyn Manson of abusing her when she was 18 and he was 37. In March 2022, Manson filed a defamation lawsuit against Wood and always denied the accusations.

Since then, Wood has also been subjected to online abuse in a setting reminiscent of the Heard-Depp trial. Not just on Twitter, Wood has also been the subject of a number of critical posts on YouTube and TikTok with hashtags such as “#Hoax, #AmberHeard2.0 and #MenToo.”

The Bot Sentinal report also cites Hutchinson, the former Trump aide who testified during the January 6 committee hearings.

“Twitter trolls who targeted Amber Heard and her allies have recently started targeting Evan Rachel Wood and Cassidy Hutchinson. The trolls compared the women to Amber Heard and used the same abusive tactics against the women,” Bouzy wrote.

Key findings from the report identified 627 Twitter accounts predominantly focused on tweeting negatively about Heard and her supporters, one of which is now apparently Wood, as he shared the Bot Sentinel report on his Instagram.

Other notable incidents of online abuse towards female supporters of Heard during the trial, which ran from April 11 to June 1, 2022, included journalist Taylor Lorenz and Eve Barlow, Heard’s friend who was removed. from the courtroom early on for tweeting and texting from the front lines. row.

The report, titled “Targeted Trolling and Trend Manipulation: How Organized Attacks Against Amber Heard and Other Women Thrive on Twitter,” found 3,288 accounts using the hashtags #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser,

#AmberHeardLsAnAbuser, #AmberHeardIsALiar and #AmberHeardLsALiar.

Twenty-four percent of those accounts using the hashtags were created in the last seven months.

This statistic should come as a surprise, according to the executive director of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, Imran Ahmed.

“It is alarming how many accounts appear to be set up specifically to anonymously abuse, harass and terrorize other people, including public figures on social media,” Ahmed said. “No one should have to put up with abuse, it acts as a toll on public discourse.”

He went on to suggest that hate is often “disproportionately imposed” on women, people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and the most vulnerable.

Bouzy’s report also highlighted an incident involving an academic being trolled by an account using the image of her deceased daughter.

“Abusers seem to do so without fear of recrimination; this failure to enforce any type of negative consequence for breaking the rules is a common finding of almost all CCHR investigations into harmful behavior online,” Ahmed continued.

“It raises serious questions about the governance of social media and what measures, if any, are in place to monitor potentially fake accounts created for nefarious purposes.”

Twitter has shown cases of surveillance of the landscape of its site recently, for which it received a backlash.

Canadian psychologist and prominent YouTube personality Jordan Peterson has been suspended from Twitter for “giving a dead name” to actor Elliot Page.

He has stated that he would “rather die” than apologize for his comments and delete the tweet, which means his account will remain banned. As a result, the likes of Elon Musk, Ben Shapiro, and many other prominent conservative political commentators criticized Twitter for his stance.

Bot Sentinel’s goal is to “help combat misinformation and targeted harassment” on Twitter in the hope that people can interact with each other without fear of “unauthentic accounts.”

The report did not mention Twitter bots or rogue accounts, but Ahmed believes it is still a serious issue of concern online.

“Whether it’s bots committing abuse or ‘real people,’ the end result is the same. Again, the common factor is Big Tech’s refusal to enforce its own rules designed to protect people,” he said.

Bot Sentinel is a nonpartisan group, but includes a disclaimer that Heard’s legal team previously contacted it in 2020 to help investigate social media activity against him.

news week has reached out to Wood for additional comment.

news week They also reached out to Heard’s representatives for comment.