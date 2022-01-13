Evan Rachel Wood tells the sexual abuse of Marilyn Manson in a documentary

Evan Rachel Wood recounts in a documentary the sexual abuse suffered by her ex-husband Marilyn Manson and reported – as other women would later do – last year. It is called Phoenix Rising, is produced by HBO and directed by Oscar-nominated director Amy Berg (Deliver Us from Evil), and will be presented at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival.

For two years the author worked alongside Evan Rachel Wood on this “very intimate” portrait, as Berg herself called it, which blends the actress’s public and private history, from her beginnings in cinema to her recent role as activist. And, indeed, without censoring the Manson affair.

Manson denied all charges against him, but after the ex-wife’s denunciation he was discharged from his label, his agent, his manager and his historic publicist. And now this film comes to nail him even more.

In a recent interview, Amy Berg revealed that it was Evan Rachel Wood herself who contacted her in 2019 to make a film about her life together. After the director supported the actress in her campaign for the Phoenix Act, which allowed the state of California to extend the period for reporting cases of domestic violence from three to five years, the actual work on the project it started during the pandemic.

“The intention was not to make a movie about Marilyn Manson, rather a kind of a story Erin BrockovichBerg said. “The idea was an empowerment tale, something that would give other abused women the resources to deal with that situation. But then Evan decided to denounce Manson publicly, and then everything changed. Phoenix Rising it’s a very intimate portrait of Evan, who really opened up completely with me ».

“Evan was forced to become an adult at a very young age,” added the director, “after films like Thirteen and other similar roles. And then came Manson, who added an even more dramatic chapter to his story ».

Among Wood’s most famous films are the “Beatlesian” musical Across the Universe by Julie Taymor, The Wrestler by Darren Aronofsky, Just let it work by Woody Allen e The Ides of March by George Clooney. Among the series he has performed are True Blood and the miniseries Mildred Pierce by Todd Haynes, opposite Kate Winslet, while her latest hit, for which she won a Critics’ Choice Award and was nominated for a Golden Globe, is Westworld.