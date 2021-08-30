Evan Rachel Wood, the actress insults Marilyn Manson from the stage and ignites the audience [VIDEO]

Evan Rachel Wood beats a shot in case he sees her involved with Marilyn Manson. A few months ago, the actress of Westworld alleged denounced manipulation and abuse from the singer with whom he had an affair and from a stage in Los Angeles he increased the dose.

At the Bourbon Room, Wood responded to Manson’s recent appearance at an event in Kanye West making “his” a cover of “You get What you Give” of the New Radicals. The particularity of the 1998 single performed together with the musical partner Zane Carney, is that in the text there is a reference to Marilyn: “Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson | You’re all fakes | Run to your mansions | Come around, we’ll kick your asses»(Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson, you’re fake, run into your houses, we’ll kick your ass).

When she mentioned the name of the ex-boyfriend and alleged abuser, Evan Rachel Wood showed the audience the middle finger, blatantly sending Manson to that country. The crowd reacted by cheering and thus taking the side of the actress, who then shared the video on her Instagram profile by writing:

“‘You get what you give’. To those survivors like me who were slapped in the face this week. I love you. Do not give up”

HERE THE VIDEO OF EVAN RACHEL WOOD

The allegations date back to February, Wood shared a long post in which directly accused Manson, with whom he had a relationship from 2007 and 2010, like this:

“My attacker’s name is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started manipulating me when I was still a teenager and abused me horribly for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated to submission. I stopped living for fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I’m here to expose this dangerous man and address the many industries that have allowed him, before he ruins other lives. ‘

Loading... Advertisements

The person concerned had replied to the ferocious accusations, in the meantime rained on him from other 14 women, saying:

“Obviously, my art and my life have always attracted controversy like magnets, but these recent accusations about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual and with like-minded partners to mine. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to distort the past, this is the truth. “

Finally, he had also had his say on the matter Amber Heard, the actress at the center of a similar issue with ex-husband Johnny Depp: HERE you can find his statements.

Photo: Getty Images

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED