Evan Reidman, producer and director of Ghostbusters, has died at the age of 75

Reidman produced and directed some of the most enduring comedies of the 1980s and 1990s, including 1984’s “Ghostbusters.” The film was a huge success and last year introduced a franchise for decades, including “Ghostbusters: After Life ”directed by his son Jason Reidman.
Reidman was behind such classics as “National Lamboons Animal House” with John Belushi and “Stripes” with Bill Murray, John Candy and Harold Ramis.
Reidman’s directorial credits include “The Twins,” “Kindergarten Cop” and “Junior,” all starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kevin Klein.
He was the executive producer of the 1992 family hit “Beethoven,” its sequel “Beethoven’s 2nd” and the 1994 television series starring the beloved St. Bernard.
He produced “Space Jam” in 1996, in which NBA legend Michael Jordan joined Bucks Bunny on the pitch, and in 2021 LeBron James starred.
Reidman collaborated in the production of the 2009 Oscar-nominated film “Up in the Air,” with George Clooney and Anna Kendrick and co-writer with Jason Reidman.
“After a while you get a feeling when you see something special in a person,” he said. “They have a way to get on stage or screen. Not only do they know how to say something funny, but there’s something on their face where you have to keep looking at them. “
When asked who first approached others to work together on the Schwarzenegger case, Reidman said it’s a funny story: “I met him in a cabin. I did not know him. He walked over to me and said, ‘You’re right.’ I said ‘yes’ and he said ‘you know, I could be a ghost catcher,’ ”Reidman said. “I thought – he told me he could have fun. I have to believe it “.
CNN contacted Reidman’s family for more information.