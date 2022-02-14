Evan Reidman, producer and director of Ghostbusters, has died at the age of 75

Reidman produced and directed some of the most enduring comedies of the 1980s and 1990s, including 1984’s “Ghostbusters.” The film was a huge success and last year introduced a franchise for decades, including “Ghostbusters: After Life ”directed by his son Jason Reidman.

“Tonight, like us in Colombia, movie buffs all over the world cry with the torch. Evan Reidman was an inseparable part of this studio’s tradition, but more than that he was a friend, ”said Tom Rothman, president and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. , TO Tweet From the official “Ghostbusters” Twitter account. “A great talent and a great man; we will miss him very much. We express all our condolences to his family ”.

Reidman was behind such classics as “National Lamboons Animal House” with John Belushi and “Stripes” with Bill Murray, John Candy and Harold Ramis.

Reidman’s directorial credits include “The Twins,” “Kindergarten Cop” and “Junior,” all starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kevin Klein.

He was the executive producer of the 1992 family hit “Beethoven,” its sequel “Beethoven’s 2nd” and the 1994 television series starring the beloved St. Bernard. He produced “Space Jam” in 1996, in which NBA legend Michael Jordan joined Bucks Bunny on the pitch, and in 2021 LeBron James starred. Reidman collaborated in the production of the 2009 Oscar-nominated film “Up in the Air,” with George Clooney and Anna Kendrick and co-writer with Jason Reidman. In a 2007 interview with CBC’s “The Hour” It’s hard to know if a film will be successful, but Reidman told host George Strompolopos that he can easily find comedians. “After a while you get a feeling when you see something special in a person,” he said. “They have a way to get on stage or screen. Not only do they know how to say something funny, but there’s something on their face where you have to keep looking at them. “ When asked who first approached others to work together on the Schwarzenegger case, Reidman said it’s a funny story: “I met him in a cabin. I did not know him. He walked over to me and said, ‘You’re right.’ I said ‘yes’ and he said ‘you know, I could be a ghost catcher,’ ”Reidman said. “I thought – he told me he could have fun. I have to believe it “. CNN contacted Reidman’s family for more information.