Evan Reitman, producer and director of Ghostbusters, has died at the age of 75

Reitman created some of the most enduring comedies of the 1980s and 1990s, including the 1984 film “Ghostbusters,” which he produced and directed. The film was a huge success and launched a series that spanned decades, including “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” directed by his son Jason Reitman last year.

“Tonight, the lady carrying the torch is crying, as we all do in Colombia and movie fans around the world. Evan Reitman has been an integral part of this studio’s legacy, but he’s been more of a friend than that, ”Tom Rothman, President and CEO of Sony Pictures Group Motion Pictures, said in a tweet From the official “Ghostbusters” Twitter account. “A great talent and an even superior man; we will miss him very much. We offer all our condolences to his family ”.

Reitman was behind such classics as “National Lampoons Animal House” with John Belushi and “Strips” with Bill Murray, John Candy and Harold Ramis.

Reitman’s directorial credits also include “Twins,” “Kindergarten Cop” and “Junior,” all starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and “Dave” with Kevin Kline.

He was executive producer on the 1992 family film "Beethoven", the sequel "Beethoven II" and the 1994 television series featuring the beloved Saint Bernard. He produced 1996's "Space Jam," which saw NBA legend Michael Jordan team up with Bugs Bunny on the pitch, and the 2021 version of LeBron James. Reitman helped produce the 2009 Academy Award-nominated film "Up In The Air," starring George Clooney and Anna Kendrick and was written and directed by Jason Reitman. In a 2007 interview on CBC's "The Hour," Reitman told host George Strombolopoulos that it's hard to know if the film will be successful, but he can easily pinpoint the stars of the comedy. "You feel after a while when you see something special in someone," she said. "They have a way to get on stage or screen. It's not just that they know how to say something funny, there's something in their face where you just have to keep looking at them. " When asked about Schwarzenegger's state approaching each other to work together, Reitman said it was a funny story: "I met him in a cabin and I didn't know him, he came up to me and said 'You're a Ghostbuster. right? '"I said yes". "You know, I could be a ghost hunter," Reitman said. "I just thought: he told me it could be fun, I have to believe it."