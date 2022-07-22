Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time will hit theaters in Mexico thanks to Konnichiwa Festival

A bombshell for movie fans anime and it is that Konnichiwa Festival confirmed that the film of Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time will be screened in the cinemas of Cinépolis in a couple more months.

The announcement took place within cinepolis podcast “What movie to watch” hosted by Gaby Meza, Hector Trejo and with the invitation of Erika “Kika” Rodriguez, ambassador of Konnichiwa Festival. During this entertaining program, the main theme was anime cinema, (among them the recent premiere of the film Goodbye DonGlees! which is already available on billboard)

Hector and Kika confirmed the screening of Evangelion 3.0+1.0 next September 29, 2022. Here below you can see the full podcast along with the big announcement for fans of Evangelion at minute 9:40.

Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time It was originally released in March 2021 in Japan and in the West we had the opportunity to see it as an exclusive Amazon Prime Video release in August of the same year. The latter is important due to the fact that the tape was available both in its original language with subtitles and with dubbing in Latin Spanish. We show you the cast of dubbing actors and actresses who participated in Evangelion 3.0+1.0

Shinji Ikari as Victor Ugarte

Rei Ayanami : Circe Luna

Asuka Lagley Shikinami as Georgina Sanchez

Mari Illustrious Makinami: Mireya Mendoza

Kaworu Nagisa : Federico Llambi

Misato Katsuragi as Luciana Falcon

Gendo Ikari: Javier Gomez

Kohzou Fuyutsuki: Lucas Medina

Ritsuko Akagi : Noelia Socolovsky

Confirmation is still missing from the Konnichiwa Festival site (as well as the distribution of the film in Mexico and more territories), but it is definitely an announcement that has given fans of the franchise goosebumps that despite having passed a long time since its premiere, they always wanted to see the end of de Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time on the big screen.

You’ll see Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time at the cinema?

***

NANI?, a vlog where we will discuss the central issues of the Asian audiovisual entertainment agenda, mainly from the Japanese industry. Don’t miss it on our channel Youtube.