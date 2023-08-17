Evanna Lynch of ‘Harry Potter’ fame shocked by her change in look

Newsroom/Telesynco Newsroom 08/17/2023 7:30 pm.

‘Harry Potter’ actress Evanna Lynch surprises with her new looksocial media

evanna lynchThe 32-year-old Irish actress, best known for her role in ‘Harry Potter’, recently surprised her fans. watch the change, The interpreter was in charge of giving life to the heroine and eccentric Luna Lovegood in four of the saga’s eight films. His role was appreciated so much that he got the affection of the entire public. Now, she’s taken to social media to show off her new look apologize Due to being away for a long time.

“I think blonde suits me better, but I’ve been dreaming about this hair color lately,” she said on the social network. Linkh hasn’t had as active a role as his peers Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert GrintBut it’s there for a reason: it vegan activism, With her new “raven curls,” Lynch received rave reviews from her fans and ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Bonnie Raitt.

makeover of Evanna Lynch:

your new makeover

In its Previous PostTo change the last look, the actress has made a new change in her look. news about them jobs, which are usually very diverse. “I apologize for not writing much lately. I am working on a few projects personally,” he says. In 2019, she was the facilitator of the short film “Behind the Wrap for McKeeken” and in 2021 she directed the short film “Are You Eating Other Animals?” Acted in a film named She also launched two podcasts (The Chickpeas and Just Beings) and a cruelty-free vegan cosmetics box called Kinder Beauty.

But, in addition to engaging in her own vegan activism, last year she teamed up with Dr. alex georgeLove Island star considering different ways to reform for an ITV series mental wellness People’s In one episode, she confessed that she often has a hard time seeing “generic comments about Amazon products”.