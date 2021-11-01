Evanta Pura, Mazzanti Auto’s exclusive luxury hypercar

Mazzanti presents its new exclusive Evantra Pura, on the occasion of the XIII Florence Biennale Art & Design in Florence. The car made “to measure” in a limited number of only 5 units (produced every year), each of which is made at the end of a meticulous process of dedicated development and customization. This emphasizes even more the uniqueness by Evantra.

The car is based on a philosophy focused on driving pleasure. Lightness, power and balance these are generally difficult factors to blend, but in this hypercar they blend naturally. The weight of the car, of only 1,300 kg, is centralized to its maximum 751 horsepower of tremendous power they offer the sensations of a racing car, through impressive handling and reactivity, but which transmit surprising comfort in everyday driving.

The car is designed, conceived, produced and assembled in Tuscany, a real artistic masterpiece. In the Etruscan tradition, Evantra was the goddess of immortality, a symbol of eternity that best marries the idea of ​​the supercar. Luca Mazzanti’s ideas have made it possible to create a new concept of supercar, which in fact becomes a car far from the common market logic, but with a pure soul.

Created to attract hypercar and luxury lovers, there are very few ‘the chosen ones’, those who with Elantra can have their car practically tailor-made, as if it were a precious and unique jewel. The extremely dynamic and balanced design is the result of the creativity of Luca Mazzanti, who created it a style in contrast with the traditional one of mid-engine supercars, which generally has a very short front with a slender wheelbase and rear.

A choice that further underlines the character and strong personality of the car, with a design that harmoniously combines concepts hitherto considered distant from each other. Each piece is made entirely by hand, the attention to detail and quality in this way reach their maximum, each component is the result of a very careful and dedicated process.

The interior, always made to measure for the customer, they are the product of leading companies in the luxury fashion sector, with totally natural special leathers, incredibly soft to the touch. The sporty center console is equipped with a dashboard with data acquisition and Headunit also available with touch control and an infotainment system with latest generation Bluetooth connectivity.

The driving position is set up and built according to the customer’s measurements, a common practice only for the most prestigious racing cars, but which Mazzanti Auto dedicates to buyers, selling cars that are treated as the finest haute couture suits. Evantra mounts a 7L aluminum V8 naturally aspirated that delivers a power of 751 horsepower and a maximum torque of 860 Nm.