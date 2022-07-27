Eve Barlow Responds To Claim Amber Heard “Will Turn On Her”

Eve Barlow responded to the claim that her friend Amber Heard “will turn on her.”

The exchange began on Sunday, July 24, when the music journalist tweeted: “Depp to attorney Camille Vasquez: ‘Hey you know how you got that partner who can pretend to be a psychologist? If we invite her to dinner, do you think she’ll agree to make up that my ex-wife has borderline personality disorder?’”

In response, Lauri Loewenberg, a certified dream analyst who has been to The Dr Oz Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, This day and more, he said, “I care about Eve. She’s giving #amberheard everything she’s got. But once Amber feels that Eve is no longer worthy of her, she will turn on her physically, emotionally, and psychologically. #AmberHeardIsNotIsOnly on being a female abuser. We need to support Eva when the inevitable happens.”

Barlow replied, “I’ll tell you something, Lauri. I’ll blink twice if I urgently need your dream interpretation services, okay?

Barlow has been a fierce advocate for the 36-year-old Heard, so much so that she was kicked out of the courtroom during the aquaman The star’s high-profile trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Judge Penney S. Azcarate said page six at the time: “She was live-tweeting from my courtroom…and I know the officers pulled her off because she was texting. That goes against the court order,” she said. “Ms. Barlow will not be returning to the courtroom during this trial.”

Depp, 59, sued his ex-wife for $50 million after she published an op-ed on washington post in 2018 titled “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture.”

Although she did not mention the pirates of the Caribbean star by name, she referred to herself as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse.” Depp and her lawyers argued that she implied that he abused her during her marriage.

Heard later filed a countersuit for $100 million, but Depp won the case on June 1. A jury awarded him $15 million in damages. However, Heard would only have to pay him $10.35 million due to a Virginia law that limits punitive damages. She was awarded $2 million in damages for her countersuit after it was discovered that he had defamed her.

On July 21, Heard’s attorneys filed a notice to appeal the verdict. A Depp spokesman responded to the motion, saying news week: “We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

That same day, Barlow shared a cryptic tweet, apparently referring to the appeal. Someone, one more time: Amber Heard is the bravest woman in Hollywood. She good night to all ».

Barlow, who is Scottish but now lives in Los Angeles, recently made headlines for her part in the Shania Twain documentary, not just a girl.

Fans of the singer revealed that they would not be watching the Netflix original due to Barlow’s involvement.

“I love listening to your music, especially on the school run, but I won’t watch this if Eve Barlow has anything to do with it,” said one Twitter user. “So sorry. Good luck”. Another said that she was “very disappointing” and agreed that they wanted “nothing to do with it” if Barlow was “a part of it.”

The messages came after a report found that Heard and her followers were subjected to “one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberbullying by a group of Twitter accounts.”

news week contacted Barlow and Heard for comment.