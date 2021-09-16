Eve for the Emmys, but Aniston does not go, fears Covid – TV

NEW YORK – Primetime Emmy Eve in Los Angeles, but the edition of the prestigious awards representing the equivalent of the Oscars for television due to Covid is already collecting desertions. Jennifer Aniston, although nominated for the HBO special “Friends: The Reunion”, has announced that she will not attend the ceremony on Sunday evening. “Producer and director Ben Winston will go in case we get an award. There is still a lot of virus around and I take a lot of precautions,” the actress told Jimmy Kimmel Live! explaining that the face-to-face interview at the comedian of the night show was an exception to the rule: “I’m taking baby steps.”

Last year Aniston had participated in the presence of the almost entirely virtual Emmy edition, appearing in one of the first sketches of the evening hosted by Kimmel himself. This time the intention is for a hybrid event more similar to the ceremonies of before the pandemic, but with a limited red carpet and an audience reduced to 500 people (not the thousands of past editions), tampons, vaccines and masks, just like the last Academy Awards . He will host comedian Cedric The Entertainer with confirmed hosts include country legend Dolly Parton, actresses Awkwafina, Ellen Pompeo (of “Grey’s Anatomy”) and Mindy Kaling, director Ava DuVernay, LL Cool J, Michael Douglas and part of the cast of “Schitt’s Creek”, with Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Dan and Eugene Levy representing the final season of the Canadian show bought by Netflix last year, for the first time in history of the Emmys, low number of awards in all categories for the best comic series.

Last year, the Emmys had been monopoly. On Sunday there may be surprises as the Levy show has come to an end, “Watchmen” was a limited series while “Succession”, “Mrs Maisel”, “Killing Eve” and other perennial favorites are not competing due to production delays caused. from the pandemic. This would leave room, for example, for “Ted Lasso”, Apple tv’s “feel good” comedy starring Jason Sudeikis, to make a clean sweep in all smile-based categories, while “The Crown” should be confirmed as the best drama. Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney + ‘s “The Mandalorian” lead the nominations announced in July: 24 nominations each in the main categories, while “WandaVision” from Disney’s Marvel franchise follows closely with 23, and “The Handmaid’s Tale” of Hulu with 21. The race for the best actress in a film or limited series is heart-pounding: Kate Winslet, competing for Hbo’s “Sea of ​​Easttown”, is the favorite of the eve, but they could steal the Emmy Michaela Coel for ” I May Destroy You “, or Cynthia Erivo (” Genius: Aretha “), Elizabeth Olsen (” WandaVision “) or Anya Taylor-Joy (” The Queen of Chess “).