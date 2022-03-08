Eve, the daughter of Steve Jobs, reveals an impressive new career totally different from that of her billionaire father

STEVE JOB’s daughter, Eve Jobs, has just revealed her latest career move.

The daughter of the Apple co-founder is following a different path than her tech-obsessed father.

Eve, who is 23 years old, told her Instagram followers that she has just signed with a new modeling agency.

She posted a stunning photo of herself and wrote, “now represented by @dnamodels.”

DNA Model Management is a big step for Eve.

The firm also represents top models like Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber.

Eve is the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs and billionaire investor Laurene Powell Jobs.

The Apple co-founder had two daughters and a son with Powell Jobs and had a daughter with American painter and author Chrisann Brennan.

Eve was only 13 years old when her famous father passed away.

Steve Jobs died of a rare form of pancreatic cancer in 2011.

He was just 56 years old.

Eve is a graduate of Stanford University and is also an accomplished equestrian.

She made her modeling debut on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2021.

Despite her father leaving behind a fortune of $21.7bn (£16.5bn), Eve and her siblings are not said to have inherited this wealth.

His mother told The New York Times in 2013: “I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn’t care about accumulating wealth.

“I’m not interested in legacy heritage buildings, and my kids know that.

“Steve wasn’t interested in that. If I live long enough, he will finish me ».

