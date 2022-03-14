Eve, the daughter of Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple, becomes a supermodel

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of the founder of Apple has managed to position herself in the world of fashion after being signed by the prestigious DNA modeling agency. This news has been announced by the “princess” of Apple through her Instagram account by posting a Polaroid photo showing her totally natural beauty.

The youngest of Steve Jobs’s daughters has kept a very low profile during her first years of life. However, In December 2020, the model made her modeling debut by participating in the Christmas campaign of the beauty and cosmetic firm Glossier, along with the actress of the series “Euphoria”, Sydney Sweeney, and the participant of the program “RuPaul’s Drag Race ”, Naomi Smalls.

A year later, Eve would get her first catwalk in Paris at the hands of the French firm Coperni. Recently, the model was present in the first row of the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week, along with several celebrities such as: Emma Stone, Chiara Ferragni and Emma Chamberlain.

Eve Jobs is the daughter of the founder of Apple and Lauren Powell Jobs, the second wife of the businessman. During her childhood, Eve was not attracted to the world of fashion, since her passion was the world of horse riding.. Since she was very young she was surrounded by horses and managed to participate in several international show jumping competitions, showing her talent and her close relationship with these amazing thoroughbred animals. Likewise, Eve Jobs has also completed professional studies at Stanford University, one of the most important in the United States.

The youngest of the family has wanted to break a little with the secrecy that characterizes the lives of her older brothers, who usually remain anonymous by not making any kind of public appearance, by making themselves known in the world of fashion as a promise modeling and the most important catwalks on the planet. By signing a contract with this exclusive modeling agency, Eve Jobs aspires to join the select list of daughters of celebrities who have been successful in the world of fashion, including: Kaia Gerber (Cindy Crawford), Lila Moss (Kate Moss), Natalia Bryant (Kobe Bryant) and Leni Klum (Heidi Klum).

Although it may be thought that the daughter of a billionaire like the founder of Apple does not need to work hard to make a name for herself in the world of fashion, the truth is that she cannot be considered an “heir” of her father’s actions. , since part of his fortune was inherited by his mother, Lauren Powell Jobs. It is estimated that the actions of Apple Inc.and The Walt Disney Company Powell owns are valued at $23.1 billion, making her one of the richest women in the world. However, Eve’s mother has no intention of continuing to invest her fortune in other businesses, which is why Eve wants to create her own fortune from scratch.