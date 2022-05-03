Evelina Flachi, do you want to contact the famous TV nutritionist? Here’s how to do it

Evelina Flachi is now a well-known TV personality, who is appreciated as a nutritionist in the show It’s always noon. Here’s how to contact her.

Those who have been following the program È semper mezzogiorno for some time, which airs every day on Rai 1 and is hosted by Antonella Clerici, will know very well that it is a program that touches on various topics.

Mainly, however, a great focus must certainly be directed towards the culinary world, but ample space is also given to the various best food choices that are good for health.

An expert nutritionist who participates in the program and gives valuable advice is Evelina Flachi, a character who makes an important contribution with her knowledge.

Many are those who wonder if the woman does private consultations, and here are all the in-depth answers on the subject.

Evelina Flachi, the doctor’s contacts

As we have already anticipated, we know that È semper mezzogiorno is a transmission that gives great space in particular to the culinary theme, proposing different types of recipes. A very homely program, which keeps the Italian public company in pre-meal time and which for this reason deals with these types of topics. But one of the important messages that we try to give also within the program is obviously that related to physical health. It is indeed important to eat well, but also to keep fit and choose an adequate and healthy diet. To make an important contribution to this topic is the nutritionist Evelina Flachi, who, moreover, is not even the only doctor to dispense advice in the Clerici program. The latter in Antonella Clerici’s transmission dispenses excellent advice in the food sector, since she graduated in Biological Sciences and then specialized in Food Science.

There are also several other programs to which he makes his personal contribution. Those who have had the opportunity to follow her on television have developed a great interest in the doctor and there are so many who would like to ask the woman for their own advice. The good news is that on the evelinaflachi.it website you can find all the information about the doctor, including the his contacts. Precisely in this section we discover that Flachi works in two studios, one in Milan and of which all the contacts such as telephone number and email are entered, and one in Rome where all the information is also reported in this case. Therefore, those who want to have the opportunity to get in touch with the woman, can do so easily and at any time by having these two options available.

Light recipes, healthy cooking

Also within the Flachi website, we also find a section dedicated to some recipes in which the woman shows some light versions, and therefore lighter and healthier than traditional dishes such as eggplant parmigiana, omelette, vitello tonnato etc. It is an excellent proposal for all those who would like to have more ideas to be able to make light dishes, but which do not lack taste and at the same time are certainly healthier. Unfortunately, often when we talk about diet and healthy eating we imagine that we have to suffer and indulge ourselves only with unsalted and soulless foods, which however make us sad and do not help to carry on a diet. That’s why finding inviting recipes, but at the same time absolutely healthy, is a boon for those who find themselves living a period of diet.

Books, diet tips

And on the subject diet and health Flachi has been extending a lot over the years, writing several books that deal with these issues. Among these to mention is “Europe on the table”, “The 10 anti-aging moves. How to add more years to life and more life to years “. On the other hand, those who are looking for a little more specific books that deal with the theme of diets and would like to find valuable advice, two books can do just that and that is “The Flachi diet. Lose weight in 5 stages respecting the Italian taste “of 2010 and” The diet of 5. Find your shape in 5 weeks “of 2017.