Eveluna Montaner shows 3 printed bikinis ideal to say goodbye to the summer of 2023

it Heat Style and glamor invaded social networks with the outfits that celebrities shared during their Holiday This season’s trends revealed. Although some are already a reference because of their passion for the industry, others are relaxed about it but are always fans of genres that can take them out of their comfort zone, and that’s what happened evaluna montaner who successfully wore a swimsuit print,

Singer, 26 years oldhas won the hearts of the public and users on social networks thanks to its Empathy, Beauty and Authenticity always with one Happy and relaxed personality. Something that is reflected in each of her outfits, as it can range from romantic to elegant Casual and fun, without losing that sexy touch that characterizes it.

Retro style bikini by Ivaluna Montaner. Photo: IG @Eveluna

Summer is one of the favorite seasons of celebrities and Ivaluna Montaner was not far behind, therefore, she wore a bikini which is part of one of the favorite trends for hot days. Although in the past they generated great debate because they were considered immodest, now they invade all types of apparel, including swimsuits, with designs that adapt to all styles: it’s all about the print.

One of the favorites of his over 21 million followers Instagram He is the one who looked in front of the mirror Retro print in brown, green and yellow tones Which has a design in small triangles. Designed with wide straps and a high waist cut that is perfect for highlighting this part of the body, the singer complemented it with light mermaid-style waves in her hair, revealing her . perfect body And tattoos.

Printed bikini by Ivaluna Montaner

However during spring and summer vibrant shades they come in by force of swimsuits And this year one color has been a favorite of celebrities in beach outfits because it gives a message of peace. young touch Which can be easily combined with other attractive clothes.

Blue bikini with floral print by Eveluna Montaner. Photo: IG @Eveluna

It is the blue color that famous people like Belinda, Gretel Valdez and hailey bieber She wore delicate dresses this summer that beautifully reflected her Rest, Just like Evaluna Montaner did when she wore a floral print bikini with different shades of blue, although with a sophisticated touch in the embroidered details of the top.

Interpreter of “Indigo”She became infected with the pink fever caused by the movie “Barbie” and for her holidays she created a bikini With neon effect in this tone. The bikini has a classic retro design deep neckline In “V” and a touch of Y2K look which she added to her look with a green bandana on her head.

Ivaluna Montaner with a Barbie style bikini. Photo: IG @Eveluna

