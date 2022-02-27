Evelyn Beltrán and Toni Costa, how they met: love story | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Since Tony Costa and Adamari Lopez ended in the middle of last year, the fans of both were very aware of the reasons for making such a decision and the paths that both would take as singles, so the rumors began to circulate, especially those related to the dancer.

Over the last four months, it was speculated that Toni had already given himself a new chance at love with Evelyn Beltrán, a Mexican influencer who lives in the United States, but neither of them confirmed or denied the news, generating more doubts in public opinion.

After that time of uncertainty, the rumors ended thanks to recent statements by Tony Costawho was honest about his sentimental status.

Adamari López and Toni Costa had a relationship of more than years, which ended in 2021. Of course, they maintain a good relationship for their daughter (Photo: Adamari López / Instagram)

TONI COSTA CONFIRMS HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH EVELYN BELTRÁN

The Spanish dancer was intercepted by a journalist after a class he taught in Miami with the aim of obtaining statements from him and it was there that he finally confessed everything.

“My heart has been busy for a while now, so I am very well, very calm and happy, above all happy. Everyone already knows it, do a good search”said the artist for the program “live gossip”. When asked if it was Evelyn, Toni replied in the affirmative.

“Can’t you see the smile I have? Everything is fine, it is important that love prevails, what do you want me to tell you? I am very happy, very calm”he added.

HOW WAS THE LOVE BETWEEN BOTH BORN?

For several months, when rumors of a possible relationship between Toni Costa and Evelyn BeltranBoth shared interactions on social networks with likes and comments, fueling those gossip even more.

As time went by, it was not known about the time they shared, but recently they shared stories in the same place, implying that there was a romantic situation between them.

With the confirmation of Spanish, it is expected that love publications will begin on social networks because nothing was dedicated on Valentine’s Day, causing some surprise.

WHO IS EVELYN BELTRÁN?

She is a 28-year-old influencer who is known on social media as ‘the bichota.’ His fame is mainly due to TikTokwhere he uploads his exercise and dance routines.

According to her profiles, she is Mexican and lives in Texas. It is also important to note that she has participated in some beauty pageants on American soil.

Furthermore, as well as Tony Costashe has a son named Timothyso by that aspect they will be able to understand each other perfectly.

