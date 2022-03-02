Evelyn Beltrán, birthday: this is how she celebrated her 27th birthday together with Toni Costa | Instagram Photos | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Gone are those times when their love was just television rumors. Tony Costaa week ago, confirmed his relationship with Evelyn Beltran and days later he prepared a tremendous surprise for his 27th birthday.

The Spanish dancer, knowing that his beloved’s birthday was approaching, had no better idea than to entertain her in a very special way and share it through social networks.

Toni Costa’s new partner was surprised on her birthday (Photo: Evelyn Beltrán / Instagram)

THIS WAS THE CELEBRATION OF EVELYN BELTRÁN WITH TONI COSTA

On his return to Miami after a few days in Orlando, Tony Costa He covered Evelyn Beltrán’s eyes to take her to a mysterious place, which was something that greatly moved the model with Mexican roots, as she herself commented on her Instagram account.

A few minutes after a car ride, the Spaniard made Evelyn walk a few meters until he reached the area where all the surprise was armed.

When they got there, a pool party was waiting for them, in which all the closest loved ones of the influencer were found, who was very excited.

Her joy was so great that she couldn’t help but shed a few tears, as seen in the video that she herself shared on social networks.

“The best surprise of my life”he wrote on his Instagram, where he took the opportunity to thank Tony Costa and to his friends for having been present at a very special moment.

THE CONFIRMATION OF THE LOVE BETWEEN TONI COSTA AND EVELYN BELTRÁN

The Spanish dancer was intercepted by a journalist after a class he taught in Miami in order to obtain his statements and it was there that he finally confessed everything.

“My heart has been busy for a while now, so I am very well, very calm and happy, above all happy. Everyone already knows it, do a good search”said the artist for the program “live gossip”. When asked if it was Evelyn, Toni replied in the affirmative.

“Can’t you see the smile I have? Everything is fine, it is important that love prevails, what do you want me to tell you? I am very happy, very calm”he added.