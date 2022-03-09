Evelyn Beltrán getting closer to the daughter of Toni Costa and Adamari López

A few days ago, the Spanish dancer Tony Costa He confirmed to the media that he completely forgot the driver Adamari López and that he is in a new relationship with the Mexican influencer Evelyn Beltrán, with whom he has been with for more than 11 years.

Evelyn, Toni and Adamari. Source: Terra archive

Last weekend, Adamari López organized a big celebration for Alaia’s 7th birthday, the daughter she has in common with Tony Costa and the dancer attended an important resort in the Rivera Maya where the birthday was held with friends of the little girl and family.

At one point it was speculated that Toni Costa was accompanied by his current girlfriend, Evelyn Beltran since in his television program called “Hoy Día” Adamari López said that the relationship did not surprise him at all and that he approves of it, but the influencer did not attend.

Tony and Alaia. Source: instagram @toni

If you pay attention Evelyn Beltran He does not appear in any of the photos with Toni and Alaia, so it can be deduced that the meeting did not happen but that it is close to happening. That day the brunette shared in her Instagram stories part of her daily routine in Texas, a city where she lives with her son Timothy.

Evelyn Beltrán’s reaction. Source: instagram @toni

The truth is that on Alaia’s birthday, Tony Costa He shared a photo on his Instagram profile in which he left the little girl pregnant and left a heartfelt message about how important it is in his life. Evelyn Beltrán immediately reacted and commented: “You are the best dad in the world.”