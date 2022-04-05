Evelyn Beltrán, girlfriend of Toni Costa, shows off photos of the romantic trip they made together

Evelyn Beltran and Toni Costa they no longer fear criticism on social networks and It is increasingly common for them to share photos or videos of the trips they take together.

This time it was the famous Mexican influencer and model who shared on his Instagram account a video with which He recalled some of the most romantic moments he lived with Toni Costa during his trip to Puerto Rico.

“Take us back to San Sebastián, Puerto Rico @toni @villa_sunsetbreeze #Mood”, he wrote at the bottom of the publication that registers more than 4 thousand reactions, including that of the famous Spanish dancer.

Evelyn Beltrán shows off her love for Toni Costa

Photo: Instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

According to the images, the couple stayed in a luxurious hotel overlooking the sea. From the room, the celebrities shared photos of their stay, showing off their toned bodies in the private pool.

“Well deserved Toni, enjoy your vacation days, life is one and as the song says, don’t look back”, “So detailed, Toni”“How happy they look, congratulations to Toni for finding his happiness, God bless you. Many congratulations and blessings. They make a beautiful couple”, were some of the comments that Internet users wrote, to which Evelyn Beltrán responded gratefully.

In the last weeks, Toni and Evelyn have been more exposed on social networks. This weekend, the couple met again in Miamiwhere the dancer had the opportunity to be a great host and thoughtful with his beloved.

Toni Costa received Evelyn Beltrán in Miami

Photo: Instagram Stories @toni

A few hours ago, the model shared a photo showing her full support for Toni at the start of a new project, the details of which will be revealed later.

