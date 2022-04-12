Evelyn Beltrán, girlfriend of Toni Costa, undergoes an aesthetic procedure and looks unrecognizable

Evelyn Beltrán has become relevant in social networks, thanks to the romance that he has had for a few months with Toni Costa, who frequently accompanies the trips he makes for work in various cities in the United States.

The 27-year-old Mexican model who usually shares part of her day to day in Instagram stories published in the last hours videos of the aesthetic procedure to which he underwent this weekend with the aim of looking younger and more beautiful than ever.

Evelyn Beltran explained from and inside an aesthetic clinic in San Antonio, Texas, that I would remove the few wrinkles on his forehead with some Botox; and it would also modify the appearance of his jaw.

Later, he explained that he would put himself in the hands of experts to reduce the size of his lips, since he was not satisfied with his appearance and decided to opt for a more natural appearance.

Evelyn Beltrán fell in love with Toni Costa

Evelyn Beltrán fell in love with Toni Costa from the first time he saw herThis is how the Spanish dancer confessed, a few days ago in an interview he gave to the journalist Mandy Friddman, for the YouTube channel “Las Top News”.

“I went to teach a class in Austin, Texas, where Evelyn is from, My class started and Evelyn wasn’t there, I wasn’t expecting her either obviously because I didn’t even know her, 5 minutes later she shows up at the door, and I say: “Wow, what a brunette”… The class ends and there it is very customary to take a souvenir photo with the instructor, and she stands in line like one more student, we take a photo, a Selfie, I go to another business to promote some products and then comes there, to the business”.

In the conversation they explain that They met again last year, once he had announced his break with Adamari López. After a trip to New York, they started dating and for seven months they have been living a long-distance love due to each other’s work commitments.

