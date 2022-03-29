Evelyn Beltrán is seen most in love with Toni Costa in a recent video

One more time Evelyn Beltrán is seen as in love with Toni Costa on their social networks. In the most recent video of the Mexican, she appeared dancing and singing to express how happy it makes her to be next to the Spaniard.

Since the couple made their relationship public, they have not stopped showing details of their love life, as well as dedicate songs, poems and videos. Despite the fact that they are rarely seen on each other’s social networks, they do not hide that their love publications are for them.

Recently Evelyn Beltrán shared a short of her trip to Puerto Rico with Toni Costa and let him know how grateful she is to have him in her life. Regardless of the strong rumors for which they are constantly singled out and criticized, the couple enjoys the honeymoon of their relationship to the fullest.

Evelyn Beltrán shouts from the rooftops her love for Toni Costa

After making a romantic trip as a couple, Evelyn Beltrán spent Sunday in the company of her best friend, while Toni Costa took the opportunity to spend quality time with Alaia. The dancer and his daughter had a fun-filled afternoon at a water park.

On the other hand, the tiktoker appeared in an Instagram story singing and dancing to the rhythm of “Todo de ti” by Rauw Alejandro. While Evelyn Beltrán danced showing a big smile, her best friend wrote in the publication: “My ‘bestie’ is in love”.

In the short shared by the tiktoker, Evelyn Beltrán is seen as the co-pilot while her best friend is driving. “You speed up all my heartbeats, it’s just that I like everything about you”, the Mexican is heard singing happily, most in love with Tony Costa.