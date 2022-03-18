Evelyn Beltrán shouts her love to Toni Costa in a tender video and he responds in the most romantic way

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltran They are no longer afraid to hide their love on social networks and it is more and more common for them to show it with tender photos or videos without fear of what they will say.

This time, it was the Mexican influencer, also known as “La Bichota” who through Instagram published a video in which she appears sharing the table with a person, whose identity is not revealed, while she smiles and he takes her by the hand with which she tries to cover her face.

“How nice it is to have you in my life,” he wrote at the bottom of the publication, which generated thousands of positive comments in which dozens of followers applauded their romance.

Evelyn Beltrán shouts her love for Toni Costa

Photo: Instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

However, the message that attracted the most attention was the one written by the Spanish dancer who, without fear of being criticized, said: “My precious”, along with a heart emoticon.

Toni Costa enjoy their love despite criticism

Toni and Evelyn Beltrán in recent weeks have become one of the most controversial couples in the middleafter her ex-husband, Timbo Domínguez, revealed exclusively to People en Español that he ended up with the model because she cheated on him with someone else.

Version that could coincide with what he said a few days ago Tony Costa on social networks, when He responded to all his followers who accused his current girlfriend of having been the third in discord in his marriage to Adamari López.

Toni Costa and Evelyn are most in love in networks

Photo: Instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

On that occasion, Toni said he started dating the 27-year-old model five months after breaking up with Adamari López, but Evelyn was still married to Timbo.

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán made their relationship official a few weeks ago, after months of rumors. It was he who confirmed his courtship to the cameras of “Gossip no like” and days later he appeared with her on social networks during the celebrations for his birthday.

