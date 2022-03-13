Evelyn Beltrán shows off her love for Toni Costa amid rumors of infidelity

Toni Costa and his girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán met again this weekend in San Francisco, California, because the Spanish dancer traveled to that city to fulfill certain work commitments.

Since last friday, The couple dedicated themselves to sharing details of their meeting on social networks, despite the fact that in the last hours Both have been accused of having been unfaithful to their partners, after Timbo Domínguez, Evelyn Beltrán’s ex-husband, spoke exclusively to People en Español about the reasons why they ended up. hinting that she cheated on him with someone else.

Regardless of what they will say, the Mexican model known on networks as “La Bichota” published some photos of the special weekend that she shared with Toni, accompanying him to all the Zumba classes that she offered to hundreds of women.

“How nice it is to see how people love you, Toni,” he wrote in a photo where Adamari López’s ex is seen in front of his students.

Evelyn Beltrán shows off her love for Toni Costa

In another image, Beltrán poses smiling wearing a cap printed with Toni Costa’s initials.

It should be noted that not everything was work for Toni because he managed to take a break and spend the hours with his beloved.

Meanwhile, the Spanish dancer limited himself to publishing photos and videos of his successful classes and announced that he will travel to Puerto Rico this Sunday to continue his masterclass tour.

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltran They made their relationship official a few weeks ago, after months of rumours. It was he who confirmed to the “Gossip no like” cameras that he was dating the 27-year-old model, just under a year after separating from Adamari López.