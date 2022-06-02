Evelyn Beltrán, son: Timothy, the true love of Toni Costa’s girlfriend | Photos | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Evelyn Beltran has been the main advocate and motivator in her boyfriend’s involvement Tony Costa in the second season of “The house of the famous”. Through a series of comments and campaigns on social networksthe one with Mexican roots has shown that she is supporting him, despite the distance that separates them today.

Although she goes out of her way to love the Spanish dancer, there is another person who would be her true love and who could be even more important and we have known everything thanks to her Instagram account, in which she usually uploads posts and dedications for that person that lights the way for you every day.

From now on, it is good to make it clear that it is not another man who can shake your relationship with Tony Costa. If you want to know who we are referring to specifically, continue reading this note.

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán are one of the most popular couples on social networks (Photo: Toni Costa / Instagram)

WHO IS EVELYN BELTRÁN’S TRUE LOVE?

As everyone knows, Evelyn Beltran she is madly in love with Tony Costa And he shows it every time he can with a publication or story on his social networks and more so now that they are more distant than ever because the Spaniard is one of the contestants on “The House of Celebrities”, a program produced by Telemundo.

Although the love that the two live is one of the strongest today, she has a very special person and that is the true love of her life. It is about her little son named Timothy, who is the result of her previous relationship with Timbo Domingueza bodybuilder with whom she dated for eight years.

The affection that Evelyn Beltrán feels for her little one is so much that she usually dedicates several publications to her on her social media accounts, mainly videos in which she is very happy with her company.

Evelyn Beltrán, like Toni Costa, has a son, whom he called Thimoty (Photo: Evelyn Beltrán / Instagram)

EVELYN BELTRAN’S PUBLICATIONS ABOUT HER SON

Throughout the Instagram account of the influencer and model, you can find a significant number of photos and videos of her son Timothy, showing that she feels too many things for him and that he is the most valuable person she has in her life.

Moreover, Beltrán recently shared a video of his child on the beach, which was accompanied by an emotional description, with which he moved his thousands of followers.

“How nice it is to see you so happy and that you can enjoy the wonders of this world by my side. I love you very much, son, and I will always protect you against anything that comes your way. You are my motivation, my strength and my desire to always get ahead”, he pointed. To view the post, CLICK HERE.

THE OPERATIONS THAT EVELYN BELTRAN HAS HAD

Evelyn Beltran He did not hesitate to answer the critics who claimed that he has had too many procedures to be so young.

Many think that there is no part of the body in which a "touch up", but she strongly denied these claims.