Entertainment

Evelyn Beltrán talks about pregnancy rumors while celebrating 9 months with Toni Costa

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

The model and influencer Evelyn Beltran 27 years old, counting the days until Tony Costa finished his stay in ‘The house of the famous 2’, the reality show in which he has been participating a few weeks ago. She is very active on social media where she shares all her activities and moods with her fans.

Evelyn Beltran she goes to great lengths to keep herself apart from her crush, Tony Costawhile he fulfills his work obligations on television and she takes care of her son Timothy, product of her previous relationship with Timbo Domínguez, in the Texas city where they are based.

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ivy Queen reappears on the networks after worrying about her health

5 mins ago

8 body positive celebrities who refuse to change their body

6 mins ago

Brad Pitt claims ex Angelina Jolie sold her stake in their winery to “inflict damage” and “undermine” him in a six-year feud.

8 mins ago

Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents, movie, already released its teaser trailer | Entertainment Cinema and Series

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button