Evelyn Beltrán talks about pregnancy rumors while celebrating 9 months with Toni Costa

The model and influencer Evelyn Beltran 27 years old, counting the days until Tony Costa finished his stay in ‘The house of the famous 2’, the reality show in which he has been participating a few weeks ago. She is very active on social media where she shares all her activities and moods with her fans.

Evelyn Beltran she goes to great lengths to keep herself apart from her crush, Tony Costawhile he fulfills his work obligations on television and she takes care of her son Timothy, product of her previous relationship with Timbo Domínguez, in the Texas city where they are based.

Related news

“My love, Happy 9 months,” he wrote. Evelyn Beltran in his feed before his more than 200 thousand followers from all corners of the world. Along with this message, the model published a video in which she appears in a pool with Tony Costa enjoying the moments together.

But in parallel, yesterday Evelyn Beltran she opened her instagram stories to questions for her fans and one of them asked her if she is pregnant with Tony Costa, to which she replied quickly and smoothly: “Friend, noooooo I’m pregnant” along with two smiley emojis.

Evelyn Beltran. Source: instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

“Rather I’m testing the results of my @sheoproducts, we should all have a supplement like this in our lives,” she added Evelyn Beltran Along with a photo where he shows off his flat abdomen and his worked silhouette as a result of his perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition.