Evelyn Beltrán: the true origin of the red marks on the neck of Toni Costa’s girlfriend | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The relationship between Tony Costa and Evelyn Beltrán fell into a controversy again, because only a few days after the Spanish came out to defend the businesswoman of the accusations related to his former relationship with Adamari Lópezspeculations are added by some red marks on the influencer’s neck during a broadcast on her social networks.

It all started when the Texan businesswoman of Mexican descent made a live broadcast on Instagram, where she shared with her followers, many of whom noticed a kind of red marks on her neck, which they accused would be “excess” of love of the Spanish dancer.

Given the speculation, Evelyn Beltrán shared some stories where she clarified what happened and why she had the mysterious spots.

EVELYN BELTRÁN EXPLAINS THE STAIN ON HER NECK

Although the relationship between Beltrán and the influencer is running smoothly, the truth is that the brands would not correspond to an “excess of passion”, but rather to a medical condition of the Texan.

As indicated in one of her stories, she suffers from eczema. That is, a dermatological disorder that causes reddening of the skin and itching, which would cause discomfort in the young woman.

Regarding the reason for her skin reaction, the model indicated that it could be due to a skin reaction due to the planes she has been taking in recent months.

TONI COSTA DEFENDS EVELYN BELTRÁN BY ADAMARI LOPEZ

Through social networks, Toni Costa shared a tender photo with her daughter Alaia, which was commented on by her current partner, Evelyn Beltrán, who highlighted the work of the dancer’s father. However, some users did not miss the opportunity to accuse her of causing the separation of the Spanish with Adamari López.

It was there that the Toni Costa revealed if he was unfaithful to Adamari López with Evelyn Beltrán. “She did not break anything, nor did I know her when my relationship ended. So what are you talking about?” replied the dancer.

“How unfair that they always want to poison, what a bad vibe they bring into their lives,” he lamented.

HOW DID TONI COSTA AND ADAMARI LÓPEZ MEET?

Evelyn Beltrán represents a new opportunity in love for Toni Costa after separating from Adamari López in November 2021 and ending a relationship of almost 10 years.

Although they knew each other from other projects, the couple danced at the second gala of “Look Who Dances” in 2011. Despite the age difference, where he was 25 and she was 40 years old, both confirmed a few weeks later that they began a love relationship .