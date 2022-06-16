Entertainment

Evelyn Beltrán: these are all the languages ​​that Toni Costa’s girlfriend speaks

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

The model and influencer Evelyn Beltran The 27-year-old is enjoying a new stage in her life with her boyfriend Toni Costa. She is very active on social networks where she accumulates more than 250 thousand followers from all latitudes and for them she tells part of her routine and the moments that she lives with her little son Timothy.

several months ago Evelyn Beltran He leads a nomadic life due to his relationship with Adamari López’s ex. Both live in different cities but adjust their schedules to be able to constantly travel between the cities of Texas and Miami to share moments together.

Source link

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

Aleida Núñez, her dress is just an “adornment” from the pool

2 mins ago

Dakota Johnson, her fight against depression and the challenge of producing authentic stories: “I intend to make films that do not respond to an algorithm”

3 mins ago

How Shakira grilled Pique

5 mins ago

Discover 3 perfumes that French women love and that are perfect for summer

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button