Evelyn Beltrán: these are all the languages ​​that Toni Costa’s girlfriend speaks

The model and influencer Evelyn Beltran The 27-year-old is enjoying a new stage in her life with her boyfriend Toni Costa. She is very active on social networks where she accumulates more than 250 thousand followers from all latitudes and for them she tells part of her routine and the moments that she lives with her little son Timothy.

several months ago Evelyn Beltran He leads a nomadic life due to his relationship with Adamari López’s ex. Both live in different cities but adjust their schedules to be able to constantly travel between the cities of Texas and Miami to share moments together.

Related news

The truth is that Evelyn Beltrán has followers and detractors on social networks and not all Internet users approve of her relationship with Tony Costa, Without going any further, there are some who still do not overcome the break between the driver and the dancer and therefore find it difficult to accept the influencer in the life of Alaia’s father.

Evelyn Beltran and Toni Costa. Source: Terra archive.

In any case, Evelyn Beltran He never stops making contact with his virtual famdom and now he opened his profile to questions. One of her faithful followers asked her how many languages ​​she speaks and what her first language is and she explained: “My first language is since I was born in Mexico but for 8 years I spoke 97% English and 3% Spanish.”

Evelyn Beltran. Source: instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

“I focused on never losing my Spanish and I know I have to improve my spelling for the same reason,” he added. Evelyn Beltran who has been living in the United States for several years and already has a whole work and personal routine set up there with her 5-year-old son as a result of her previous relationship with Timbo Domínguez.