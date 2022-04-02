Evelyn Beltrán, Toni Costa’s girlfriend, appears with marks on her neck and causes concern

Evelyn Beltran came into the life of Tony Costa to fill the void left by his separation from Adamari López. The young woman who recently turned 27 is a beauty and you can see it on her social networks.

Evelyn, who is gradually earning a place among the most sought after on social networks, scared her followers because of some marks on her neck, which Internet users detected in her photos. It is a kind of red marks that many have believed could be love overload on the part of Tony Costa.

The fans were not so misguided, because the marks present on the neck of Evelyn They are related to her boyfriend, but they are not the product of any outburst of passion, but of a skin disease that the young woman has developed lately. Beltran He clarified that he has eczema, which is a “disorder that causes reddening of the skin and itching.

Source: Instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

The reason she has had to deal with this is that, by her own admission, she has had to take several planes to accompany Tony Costa on his professional tour, which has affected his skin. The influencer explained that the doctor told her that the eczema appeared as a result of a “reaction of the dermis to so many planes that have been taken lately.”

Source: Instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

Evelyn He has taken the appropriate precautions and his skin is healing, for which he thanked those who cared. “Thank you for her recommendations. The eczema is already improving,” she wrote on the social network Instagram, where she has almost 158 ​​thousand followers who want to take care of her.