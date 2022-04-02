Entertainment

Evelyn Beltrán, Toni Costa’s girlfriend, appears with marks on her neck and causes concern

Evelyn Beltran came into the life of Tony Costa to fill the void left by his separation from Adamari López. The young woman who recently turned 27 is a beauty and you can see it on her social networks.

Evelyn, who is gradually earning a place among the most sought after on social networks, scared her followers because of some marks on her neck, which Internet users detected in her photos. It is a kind of red marks that many have believed could be love overload on the part of Tony Costa.

