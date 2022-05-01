Evelyn Beltrán, Toni Costa’s girlfriend, shows off her great body in a bikini in front of the pool

Evelyn Beltrán, Toni Costa’s girlfriend, has boasted of her sensational figure in a photograph that he posted on his Instagram account, a social network in which he has more than 208,000 followers.

The Mexican showed her great body in a bikini and in profile, showing off her flat abdomen, her legs and her rear even more. The photograph was taken in front of a nice swimming pool.

“Wherever you go, make sure it makes you happy,” was the message he wrote to accompany this image that has garnered more than 2,888 likes and more than 234 comments.

Toni Costa’s girlfriend received some messages highlighting her beauty and her body. These are some of the comments left for the Mexican:

“Great body, Toni is rightly drooling”, “Toni’s girlfriend is cute”, “Beautiful, the two make a beautiful couple, they are beautiful and have a noble heart” and “Toni’s girlfriend is beautiful and elegant, they make a beautiful couple” can be read in the comments of the publication.

Evelyn Beltrán and Toni Costa, since they confirmed their romantic relationship after weeks of rumors, have not stopped showing off their love on social networks. The couple frequently share moments they live through Instagram.

Some days ago the Mexican bragged about the trip they made to Puerto Rico, the homeland of Adamari López, former partner of Costa and mother of his daughter Alaïa. The romantic trip was shared and the users of this popular social network were able to see part of what the couple experienced in that country. which Beltrán revealed that he loved it.

Beltrán and Costa have also faced criticism from people. Recently, the Mexican was called “Destroy homes”, because they have accused her of having “broken” the home of Adamari López and Toni Costa. “How people continue with their nonsense. Get over it already! I was not the other. Once again, I met Toni in August 2021, he broke up in April 2021. What is not understood about that?“said the Mexican in response.

