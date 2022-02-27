Evelyn Beltrán turns 27 and Toni Costa likes her celebration from bed

Evelyn Beltrán is turning 27 years old. The Mexican published a video on her Instagram account in which she is on the bed, wearing pajamas and holding two balloons with which she forms the number 26. Then the number 6 disappears and the 7 enters the scene, to form the new digit. .

“It’s my birthday. 02.26”, the Mexican wrote at the beginning of the publication.

“Bye bye 26. You were good to me, now I’m ready to live life to the fullest,” she concluded.

The “me Like” by Toni Costa was not lacking in Evelyn Beltrán’s publication. In Spanish dancer marked the heart as in many previous opportunities.

In the comments of the publication, those in which they wish the Mexican a very happy birthday stand out.

Beltrán and Adamari López’s ex would be in a romantic relationship. A few days ago they could be seen sharing videos in which they enjoyed the same song, “Eres tú” by Matisse and Reik.

The Mexican shared the video on her Instagram feed, in which she highlighted the city of Miami, while Costa uploaded some videos to her stories on that social network singing the song.

“I like this song,” he detailed in one of the stories. “Romance mode on,” she wrote in another.

These publications coincided with Valentine’s week, which Toni Costa celebrated in a very special way with Alaïa, the daughter he has with the Puerto Rican driver Adamari López. “Happy Valentine’s Day with my eternal love, my daughter @alaia. That on this special day and always love, good friendship, mutual respect and happiness predominate, above all be happy, because after all, each one of us lives in the way that makes us happy, that fills us and that adds us”.

Both Beltrán and Costa constantly exchange likes on Instagram. In a post Toni Costa recently made, he was told to formally introduce his girlfriend.

“Whoever judges my path, I lend my shoes,” wrote the Spanish dancer in that publication. “Now introduce your girlfriend without fear of success, “they commented.

