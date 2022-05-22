Evelyn Beltrán: who were her partners before Toni Costa | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

A few months ago, Evelyn Beltran Y Tony Costa They made their relationship public and, since then, they have not stopped sharing how in love they are with each other. However, all people have a past and just as the dancer’s is Adamari Lopezthat of the influencer is also very interesting.

There is no doubt that the couple has given a lot to talk about, as they have shared the many gifts and surprises that have been made. As well as various trips they have made together, since they maintain a distance relationship.

The only relationship that the press knows about the 28-year-old model is the one she had with her son’s father. They were together for several years and had several special moments that were immortalized on their social networks. Here we tell you everything we know about him.

EVELYN BELTRÁN’S EX-PARTNER

The relationship he had before meeting Toni Costa was with Timbo Domínguez. He is a very popular health coach and bodybuilder. They were together for a long time and as a result their son Timothy was born.

Timbo Dominguez became known when he was a couple of Evelyn Beltrán (Photo: Timbo Dominguez / Instagram)

To be more precise, they were a couple for more than 8 years and lived together in Miami. It seems that Evelyn’s love interests share something in common, as both flood their networks with photos of their children and their statuesque bodies. Well, while it is true that Timbo is an athlete, Toni is a dancer who also shows the result of all his training.

However, the bodybuilder shares such images and videos mainly to promote his work.

THE END OF THE RELATIONSHIP

Both Evelyn and Timbo Domínguez have gotten over the breakup and moved on with their lives. In addition, they have focused on their careers and have searched for new love interests.

The Iberian maintains a courtship with Evelyn Beltrán. A long-distance relationship, since both live in different places in the US (Photo: Evelyn Beltrán / Instagram)

They even stopped following each other on social networks, but decided not to delete the photos they share together.

HOW IS YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH TONI

Recently, the Spanish dancer joined the new installment of “The House of Celebrities”, so the public could not help but wonder if their courtship will last much longer.

In the last season, several romances arose in the reality show, so the possibility that one of the beautiful contestants will steal Toni Costa’s heart is not ruled out.

However, Evelyn can count on the watchful eye of Peruvian Laura Bozzo, who as soon as she arrived on the show told the dancer to be careful not to be unfaithful.