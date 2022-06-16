Evelyn, the little girl from ‘The boarding school’, is now unrecognizable

‘The intership’ It was a revelation when streaming platforms did not yet exist. Perhaps the great change that open fictions needed in Spain. A series full of mystery that weekly hooked more than 4 million viewers. The fiction lasted until the seventh season. It’s been 15 years since its premiere and now viewers can enjoy a revival on Amazon Prime Video. However, the original version will never be forgotten.

A group of young people discover several mysteries in a boarding school on the outskirts of Madrid. Many of the protagonists of the series are now successful nationally, even internationally, such as Anne of Arms. However, some have stayed away from the small screen. As is the case with the smallest.





This is how Denisse Peña has changed

Denisse Peña has continued to be linked to acting, although with smaller projects. The actress played Evelyn, Paula’s inseparable friend, a character played by actress Carlota García.





When he participated in the series Denisse Peña was only 7 years old, currently he is 22 years old. She has been seen in series like ‘Cable girls’ and in ‘Serve and protect‘. In these 15 years, as is logical, he has undergone an important physical change.

Denise Pena It has more than 200 thousand followers on social networks. He publishes many photographs of his day to day life, most of them posed where you can experience the great physical change.