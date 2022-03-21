Evelyn Vela destroys Magaly Medina by criticizing her marriage to Alfredo Zambrano web eye showbiz | EYE-SHOW

Strong declarations! evelyn candle She was not silent and referred to the criticism she has received from Magaly Medina, after her husband’s ampay, Valery Burga, was broadcast, enjoying a party with a mysterious woman in the United States.

Faced with this, the popular “Queen of the South” did not hesitate to defend her partner, assuring that he is not a prisoner, which is why he can go out and have fun without any problem, since they are always in constant communication.

“When you get married, you don’t necessarily have to be a prisoner. My husband goes out, I know who he goes out with, and I went out here with my friends and everything, I had a great time. I don’t know where it says that to get married is to have the man or the woman in a prison, that doesn’t go with me, but there are people who hang on to one. I know how it is”, started saying.

“What’s more, he called me that day of the concert, and I was at a concert recently by Daniela Darcourt, where I also called him and my friends greeted him. I know what kind of man I am with, who I have married, and that is the only thing that matters., he added.

However, that was not all, since Melissa Klug’s best friend compared her relationship with Valery, with that of Magaly and the notary Alfredo Zambrano.

“It’s your lady’s problem what you think. If she thinks she got married to keep her husband in jail, what a shame, right? Not mine, mine can enjoy, have fun, because we are a married couple that enjoy, we love each other and we have the freedom to go out with whoever we want, there is no problem”, He ended by telling El Popular.

