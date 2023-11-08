Even after 100 years, no one does anything about urinary infections

urine infection This is a very common reason for consultation in primary care centres. It is estimated that approximately 400 million people per year, However, despite the frequency with which it is studied, the diagnostic and treatment methods used against it are nearly a century old. Due to this, more and more cases of recurring urinary infections are being reported, which causes discomfort to the sufferers and can also become a serious problem if the infection progresses. Antibiotic resistance.

A team of scientists became aware of this problem University College London has conducted a study aimed at verifying why traditional methods do not completely solve urinary infection problems. To do this, they have developed a artificial bladder In which he has studied how the bacteria causing infection interact with it.

It’s helped them find something of their own weak points And tell what should be the way to prevent frequent urinary infections. Now, it’s up to the rest of the scientists to follow that path and finally, a century later, come up with measures to combat a disease that, to no one’s surprise, affects mostly women. .

Urinary infections inside and outside the bladder

It is defined as a urinary infection that occurs when certain bacteria reside in the urethra and infect the organs associated with this system through the urinary tract. The most common urinary infection is cystitisIn which the infected organ is the urinary bladder.

For this reason, these scientists developed a three-dimensional model, based on a culture of bladder cells, that mimics the urinary tract. Therefore, it can be said that he developed a Artificial bladder.

Once this first step was complete, they exposed the artificial bladder to several bacterial species commonly associated with urinary infections: Escherichia coli, Enterococcus faecalis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Proteus mirabilis, Streptococcus agalactiae And Klebsiella pneumoniae.

In this way, he noticed that not only did they spread very well urinary system environment, have also been able to develop very effective ways to evade both antibiotics and the immune system. They achieve this by sticking to the walls of the bladder, forming a sheath-shaped structure.

This is done by both beneficial bacteria genitourinary microbiota Such as pathogens, which cause urinary infections. And this is where we find problems with conventional treatment and diagnosis.

The tests commonly used to diagnose urinary tract infections are more than 100 years old. Credit: CDC

Very old methods for an existing disease

Urinary infections are commonly diagnosed strips Which are introduced into a sample and, through color change, indicate the presence of parameters associated with infection, such as proteins, blood or lymphocytes that come to fight the bacteria.

It can also be culture urine Looking for bacteria in the laboratory. It takes more time; But, logically, it gives more reliable results. Once these results are obtained, antibiotic treatment is resorted to, which has been available since Alexander Fleming’s discovery almost a century ago.

Traditionally, a broad-spectrum antibiotic has been used, called fosfomycinThe infection was cured in just two or three doses. The problem is that bacteria are becoming more and more resistant to it, so we must go Trying other antibiotics. Either way, there are no other options. It is true that some dietary supplements, such as cranberry, show promise in preventing and treating urinary infections. However, there is no evidence that they are actually effective.

Therefore, we have a test that is based on culturing the urine or analyzing it with a strip. If bacteria have been adhered to bladder walls, very little will be found in the urine, so false negative results may occur. This becomes even more remarkable when patients drink plenty of water to reduce the discomfort of urinary infections. The sample is thinner, making it harder prey Bacteria that have passed through the walls of the bladder.

As far as treatment goes, antibiotics just kill flies like cannon balls. it uses a broad spectrum antibiotic Which attacks these bacteria and possibly many other bacteria, including beneficial bacteria in the microbiota. Therefore, it is not uncommon to sometimes develop another type of infection after treating a urine infection. And, if that wasn’t enough, the antibiotics may have trouble reaching the bladder walls. Therefore, the cannon balls may not even be pointing in the proper direction.

We should see how our body reacts

The authors of this study also observed that, by exposing the artificial bladder to bacteria immune system It is capable of generating protection against pathogens. But not against harmless people. Therefore, they propose that, in the event of urinary infection, diagnostic methods be developed based on the response of the immune system. This can reveal whether harmful bacteria are hiding in the bladder walls.

Furthermore, logically, they propose the development of drugs designed to pass through bladder tissue. an antibiotic for Verbally Can’t be enough.

After a century, it’s time for something new. And you also have to ask yourself a question. Would there be any innovation if urinary infections were as common in men as they are in women?

Receive our newsletter every morning. A guide to understanding what matters in relation to technology, science and digital culture. Processing… Ready! You Are Already Subscribed An error occurred, refresh the page and try again